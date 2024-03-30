Scholarships available for 4-H members
Deadlines to apply for nearly $100,000 worth of post-secondary 4-H scholarships are fast approaching for future undergrads. The scholarships are open to members of 4-H, the 110-year-old youth-development organization based in Ottawa. Though many of last year's 4,300 Ontario-based 4-H members had a farming background, 4-H is open to all youths up to age 21. More information, including deadlines, is available online at 4-h-canada.ca.
Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, The Chronicle-Journal