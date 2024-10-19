Scholz, Erdogan progress on defence talks but clash on Mideast

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Germany's Olaf Scholz (L) disagreed over Israel's actions in the Gaza and Lebanon conflicts

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Germany's Olaf Scholz for his help in advancing a defence contract following talks in Istanbul on Saturday, although the pair remained starkly at odds over the Middle East crisis.

The German chancellor arrived on Friday night for his first visit since March 2022 with tensions in the Middle East high on the agenda alongside migration and other bilateral issues.

"We expect all political actors to take the initiative and put a stop to Israel's aggressive policies," said Erdogan, denouncing "the genocide carried out by Israel in the Palestinian territories and the attacks in Lebanon".

But Scholz said Germany did not accept the claims that there had been a genocide and insisted that Israel had a right to defend itself from attack.

"Germany does not consider... that the accusation of genocide is legitimate and justified," he said, calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Gaza's ruling Hamas movement.

Turkey's relations with Germany -- home to Europe's largest Turkish diaspora of three million people -- are sensitive and Berlin has voiced concerns over the state of human rights and democracy under Erdogan.

The Israel-Hamas war has further strained ties, with Scholz and Erdogan clashing over the conflict in Berlin in November.

Erdogan is a fierce critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza and its recent push into Lebanon, but Berlin is a strong supporter of Israel and has defended its right to self-defence.

Eurofighter progress

Despite their differences, Erdogan acknowledged Scholz's efforts to lift German restrictions on defence sales to Turkey, notably Ankara's desire to buy 40 Eurofighter Typhoons.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English