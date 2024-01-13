Scholz and Macron’s strained relations threaten to derail EU action against Houthis

Olaf Scholz, right, and Emmanuel Macron are struggling to agree on issues including defence policy and Ukraine - JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

Tensions between Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron threaten to derail EU action to tackle the Houthi threat in the Red Sea, diplomats have warned.

Relations between the German chancellor and the French president are strained over issues including energy subsidies, Chinese electric car imports, defence policy and Ukraine.

On Monday, Mr Scholz warned EU member states they were not sending enough military aid to Kyiv, in a thinly veiled swipe at Mr Macron, whose support lags far behind Berlin’s.

The Franco-German “engine” has long been the EU’s most influential relationship when it comes to policy making in Brussels.

Diplomats fear the strained relationship may stymie Berlin’s progress in convincing Paris to back the expansion of a French-led EU anti-piracy mission in the Straits of Hormuz to the Red Sea.

One EU diplomat said: “The relationship isn’t really working at the moment. The Germans think the French are not doing enough on Ukraine, despite talking a big game. And they are right.”

The European Union is under pressure to respond to the Iran-backed rebels’ threat to commercial shipping after the US and UK air strikes on Thursday night.

Those strikes were given political backing by EU members Germany, the Netherlands, which also offered logistical support, and Denmark.

But France, Italy and Spain did not sign a joint statement supporting the attacks and warning more could come in the future.

Paris did condemn the Houthis and is active in the Red Sea protecting French shipping and patrolling maritime areas, where the rebel group is active.

But it refused to take part in the air strikes or sign the statement in a bid to preserve relations with Iran, in the hope of taking on a mediation role in the region.

Mr Macron has also insisted on the need for the EU to build its “strategic autonomy” – its ability to project geopolitical power independently of Washington.

Berlin is now pushing for the EU to expand the French-led EMASoH anti-piracy mission in the Strait of Hormuz into the Red Sea, where the Houthis have been using drones and missiles to attack shipping.

Paris has so far been tight-lipped on responding to the plan, despite German offers to send a naval asset to bolster the mission.

Berlin is willing to commit the Class 124 frigate Hessen, a vessel with anti-aircraft missiles with a range of almost 100 miles that has recently returned from a Nato mission.

Under plans being discussed in diplomatic circles, a second naval asset currently in Cyprus could be sent by the Dutch and a third by another member state, possibly Italy or Spain.

All the vessels would have sea to sea and sea to air capabilities.

‘Calls to expand Operation Atalanta’

Similar calls to expand Operation Atalanta, the EU’s anti-piracy mission in the Indian Ocean, were vetoed by Madrid in December; delaying the EU response.

Spain is a major contributor of naval force to the mission, whose command centre is hosted at the Rota naval base in Andalusia.

Pedro Sanchez, Left-wing prime minister, who has been critical of Israel’s retaliation to the Oct 7 Hamas attacks in Gaza, is also thought to covet a mediation role in the region.

Amid anxieties of a similar move from Mr Macron, Josep Borell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, will put forward to member states a plan for a new, bespoke EU mission in the Red Sea.

This would involve three destroyers or frigates being deployed in the Red Sea for at least a year, which Germany, keen to build multilateral cooperation to protect shipping and trade, would support.

At this early stage, it has not been decided whether the EU mission would be purely defensive or involve taking on the Houthis directly – as the US did again on Friday night.

Both plans are set to be discussed in Brussels by officials on Tuesday before further discussions by EU foreign ministers at an early February meeting.

