Scholz nominated as SPD party's chancellor candidate after weeks of doubt
Germany's centre-left Social Democracts have chosen to officially nominate current Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their party's candidate despite his low approval ratings.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's given his advisers instructions to obliterate Iran if it assassinates him.
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell said "Trump is trying to repackage the status quo as a victory."
CNN commentator Van Jones says the Trump administration’s latest appointment isn’t fit to run a bodega, let alone do the job he’s been offered at the State Department. Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for making a speech to white nationalists, has reportedly been appointed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fill a key role as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Beattie, a conservative journalist and influential figure in MAGA-land, has previous
The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.
Just six words set off the Trump aide.
The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.
“This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.
"They think the orange buffoon is 'winning,' when in fact, the US is in the process of making enemies of the rest of the world."
The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.
U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his plan to levy tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of commitments on Monday to improve border security.That means there's a ceasefire in a trade war that had the potential to inflict major economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.The country can let out a collective sigh of relief — at least for now. Trump signalled he's not yet done with Canada, saying today he's still looking f
Ontario will pause all retaliatory measures against the United States now that the threat of tariffs has been put on hold for a month, Premier Doug Ford said Monday.
It's the latest way the Russian president is trying to get on Trump's good side.
When Canadian snowbird Suzan Leuenberger first heard about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, she said she felt 'betrayed.' Leuenberger, who has been spending her past few winters in Florida, says due to the ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S., she won't be going back to Florida.
Fox News aired the awkward moment.
The Texas representative urged Republicans to say publicly what they’ve said behind the scenes.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Piers Morgan the Russian invasion could have been prevented.
Since it appears that unelected billionaire Elon Musk is running the country, I'd like a word with all the right-wing conspiracy theorists out there.
CNN's Phillip tried so hard to assure Rep. Nicole Malliotakis that she was spouting a falsehood perpetuated by Trump.