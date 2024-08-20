The new school year is 2 weeks away. How are kids feeling about that?

The Daily Beast

Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton have told the Daily Beast that William took offense at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly referring to his wife as Kate rather than Catherine, “even when they were sending her get-well-soon messages after her cancer diagnosis.”The apparent reluctance on Harry and Meghan’s part to call the Princess of Wales by her preferred name was “an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation” the friend said, and may have contributed to William and Kate’s