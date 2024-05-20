School board’s literacy team earn national recognition

The Near North District School Board’s literacy team recently received an award for their work supporting students with dyslexia. Dyslexia Canada’s Board of Directors honoured the literacy team with the Dyslexia Canada Educational Excellence Award.

Each year, the association presents a handful of these awards throughout the country, so it’s a rare feat to be awarded one. Of the 120 nominations received, 12 awards were presented. Also, most awards are given to individuals, so the NNDSB’s recognition for its literacy team is a nice acknowledgement.

Alicia Smith, executive director of Dyslexia Canada, attended the last school board meeting to present the award, however, the team was formally acknowledged in April at the International Dyslexia Association’s Ontario Literacy and Learning Conference.

Smith mentioned she was “so thrilled to be here to recognize the contributions of all of you at Near North towards furthering the mission” of the organization.

Dyslexia Canada is a charity founded to help ensure students with dyslexia receive the support they need, and advocate for the cause “that all children with dyslexia receive a fair and equitable education,” Smith said.

“What really stood out” with the literacy team’s work “was the story of how Near North has been very proactive” and has “embraced changes” within its teachings to support dyslexic students. In 2019, the Ontario Human Rights Commission released it’s Right to Read Inquiry Report, which made many suggestions on how boards can better help these students.

Smith and Dyslexia Canada were impressed that the NNDSB adopted these recommendations early, and voluntarily, before the government implemented them. “The Near North literacy team was looking at these issues even before the inquiry was launched in 2019 and were ready to hit the ground running and provide those supports.”

“And that’s what really stands out for us,” Smith said.

The literacy team draws together the talents or Stephen Krause, Lorianne Haslehurst, Amy Bartlett Gibson, Genive Di Bernardo, Lisa Rogers, Michael Watson and Rebekah Felsman. The team works with students, teachers, and schools throughout the school board’s district.

Haslehurst noted how proud she is to be a part of the team and having the chance to help students has been “the opportunity of a lifetime.” Inspired by the team’s work, Haslehurst assures all that “this is just the beginning, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a dedicated and impassioned team.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca