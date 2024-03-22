School bus with 44 pre-K students, 11 adults rolls over in Texas; two dead

A woman is transported from a fatal school bus crash on SH 21 near Caldwell Road Friday March 22, 2024.

At least two people died Friday afternoon after a school bus with 55 people - including 44 pre-K students - rolled over in Texas.

The Tom Green Elementary students were returning from a field trip to a Bastrop County zoo, according to a statement from the Hays Consolidated Independent School District. Forty-four students and 11 adults were on the bus.

The crash in Bastrop County, about 40 miles southeast of Austin, involved a concrete truck, law enforcement said. Thirty-two people have been taken to hospitals, some with minor injuries, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said.

A bus with more than 40 people inside rolled over in western Bastrop County off Texas 21 Friday, March 22, 2024. According to law enforcement at least two people were killed including a child.

EMS was called to the crash shortly after 2:15 p.m. and said it has deployed its ambulance bus, which can transport over 40 people at once, along with five regular ambulances and other resources to the crash.

By 4:30 p.m., EMS said on X, formerly Twitter, that all patients who needed to be taken to a hospital had been transported.

"Any further updates with accurate patient counts and patient conditions will be given at a later time," EMS said in its post.

Parents of students on the bus have been notified directly from the campus. The school district is in the process of conducting reunification.

Hays school district transportation staff, counselors, safety and security personnel, and other administrators have all joined first responders either at the accident scene or at the reunification location.

