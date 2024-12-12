School bus cancellations in Chatham-Kent due to poor road conditions

The school bus transportation operator that covers Chatham-Kent says buses for many southern communities within the municipality are cancelled Thursday morning because of poor road conditions.

This covers zones 6 and 7, includes communities such as Dresden, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Bothwell, Highgate, Tilbury, Blenheim and Wheatley.

The remaining zones across Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton are operating as normal.

There are no cancellations across Windsor-Essex for the morning commute.