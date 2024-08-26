School buses get enforcement cameras
Some 1,000 school buses in Baltimore County are equipped with automated enforcement cameras in an effort to discourage drivers from illegally passing the stopped buses. Students attending Eastern Technical High School in Essex arrived for the first day of class Monday to greetings from cheerleaders and the school mascot. More than 110,000 Baltimore County schoolchildren returned to class Monday. County schools Superintendent Myriam Rogers has seven school visits scheduled, including Timonium Elementary School, where district officials announced cameras on school buses as a new security enhancement.