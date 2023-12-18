School celebrates Ofsted report
A school is celebrating after being rated good by Ofsted for the third time in eight years.
Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton received the rating in 2015, 2018 and again in a report published on Monday.
Lead Inspector Richard Wakefield described the environment within the school as "inclusive, welcoming and aspirational".
He said staff focused on "removing any barriers that students may face" and teachers had a positive relationship with pupils.
The school community often celebrates its diversity and pupils know that teachers want the best for them, the report said.
Colton Hills Community School was also praised for its "successful careers education programme" with all pupils studying the "same ambitious curriculum".
However, inspectors urged the school to do more for pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, to ensure they could access the curriculum successfully.
They also called on school leaders to better support pupils who were struggling with their reading.
Responding to the report, head teacher Julie Hunter said she was incredibly proud of the effort from the whole school.
She said she hoped the inspection showed the school's commitment to developing students to be well-rounded citizens.
