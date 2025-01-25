School closures across South Bay due to air quality concerns
A growing number of schools in the South Bay area have canceled classes amid rising air quality concerns resulting from the ongoing Border Fire.
A growing number of schools in the South Bay area have canceled classes amid rising air quality concerns resulting from the ongoing Border Fire.
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health.
We are sorry in advance.
"We could have all of this in America. As a country, we're far wealthier. But all of our wealth is centered in a tiny sliver of people at the top, with the rest of us fighting over the crumbs."
The 43-year-old comedian said comments from trolls and medical experts about "moon face" prompted her to seek medical advice.
House Republicans on Thursday passed their version of a “born-alive” abortion bill one day after Democrats blocked the Senate version from advancing. The bill requires health care practitioners to provide the “same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence” for a child born alive during an attempted abortion as they would during normal childbirth. Republicans…
The Princess of Wales was spotted in London on a shopping trip to one of her favorite eyewear shops
The singer-songwriter says she "wants to be a ray of light" in her mental health advocacy
Pressure is mounting on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as critics squeeze senators from both sides of the aisle to oppose President Trump’s pick to be the nation’s top health official. Kennedy’s bipartisan opponents, including liberal advocates and an organization founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, argue the nominee to lead the Department of Health and…
A woman, 34-year-old Keyona Dillion, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her 11-year-old daughter. Around noon on Thursday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Firethorn Road for a report of cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found 11-year-old London Olsen dead inside the family's basement. Charging documents say officers tried speaking with Dillion but her behavior became erratic. She was taken to police headquarters where she started making statements about exposing child sex rings and other groups. Police say a plastic drain cleaner was used to strangle the 11-year-old. https://www.wmar2news.com/local/mother-charged-in-connection-to-the-death-of-her-11-year-old-daughter
"It's a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve, and it was shooting down my leg," the actress said during an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Bill 7 is a controversial law that allows hospitals to move people into long-term care homes not of their choosing, or charge them $00 a day if they stay in hospital. It was recently challenged in court — but that challenge has now been thrown out. The CBC's Jennifer La Grassa explains.
His team at HHS has paused critical communications and meetings, right as public health officials are worried about bird flu.
Brutally cold temps, wind chills on tap for Central Florida on Friday, Saturday
The illness is tough to avoid once someone in your house gets sick, but medical experts have some tips to reduce your risk.
Flights to Orlando and Fort Myers will depart, with flights to Fort Lauderdale starting Friday.
As the Trump administration proposes strict immigration crackdowns, Omaha Public Schools wants its students and families to know they're safe here.
Pregnancy education bill advances out of Senate subcommittee hearing, faces backlash from public
January is Alzheimer's Awareness Month in Canada.
The Princess of Wales admitted that she had to go through treatment "privately and quietly"
Losing fat and gaining muscle at the same time can be a challenge. Here, experts explain how to do it with weightlifting, HIIT, and a high protein diet.