School District 10, February 20: District to develop cell phone restriction policy

SD 10 will be developing a new cell phone restriction policy for classrooms. The decision comes after an announcement on January 26 from Premier David Eby and Minister of Education and Child Care Rachna Singh, regarding new safety initiatives. The ministry will work with school districts to have cell phone restriction policies in place by the start of next school year.

“The goal is uninterrupted instructional time in the classroom, where students are not accessing phones that are a disruption to learning,” said Superintendent Peter Dubinsky at the board meeting on February 20.

The new requirements are aimed at creating classroom environments focused on learning and interpersonal connection. Each school district board will have autonomy to create a plan that suits their unique community needs, but the hope is that the requirements will bring consistency across the province.

“One thing that the ministry was very insistent on was, it’s not a cell phone ban,” said board Chair Steve Gascon. “They were very insistent that we don’t use the language ‘cell phone ban.’”

The goal is to limit use – rather than outlaw it – to support student learning through fewer distractions and interruptions. The new requirements also hope to teach students how to use cell phones responsibly and respectfully outside of instructional time, and to keep students safe from online threats and the harmful impacts on social media.

Restrictions will likely be tighter for K-7 students, and a little looser for secondary students.

Shared pro-d day

Superintendent Peter Dubinsky and Keith Greenhalf presented on the annual district Shared Professional Development Day on January 26, jointly planned between the Arrow Lakes Teachers (ALTA) Association, the Arrow Lakes Educational Leadership Association (ALELA), and the district.

“The theme for the day was to create a collaborative space where we were lifting up the local leadership,” said Greenhalf, president of ALTA. “A common thing I’ve been hearing is that it was one of the best shared days we’ve had.”

The day’s focus was the district’s new strategic plan.

Three students made a special appearance as keynote speakers—two grade 12 Nakusp Secondary students and one grade 11 Lucerne student.

“That was a really powerful start to our day,” said Dubinsky. “I asked them to share their experiences as senior students, what they wanted staff to know about their realities as students, and what they thought about ‘the future.’ They talked about the importance of educators being patient, really listening to them, and how positive relationships are critical.”

The students also spoke about what it’s like to be student athletes balancing work and sports. They spoke to their mental health and expressed the need for more counselling time in schools.

In the morning, teachers facilitated work groups on trauma and harm reduction, Indigenous learning, science, arts, early literacy, outdoor experiences, hands-on learning, ADST (applied design, skills, and technologies), and mathematics.

“All the sessions focused on the four priorities of the strategic plan: competency, environment, health, and collaboration,” said Greenhalf.

The afternoon gave staff an opportunity to explore health and wellness by collaborating with local care providers. Staff learned best practices, along with how to bring that knowledge into the classroom and daily life.

“The day was a huge success and a tribute to the knowledge, skills, and expertise within our district,” said Dubinsky.

Amended annual budget

Secretary-Treasurer Michael McLellan presented the 2023-2024 Amended Annual Budget.

Funding is received each year from the Ministry of Education and Child Care. There are three different areas of funding: Operating Fund, Special Purpose Funds, and the Capital Fund.

The Operating Fund increased to $10,971,102 (from $10,430,472 last year). This is largely due to an increase in funding per student. This year, the district will receive $8,625 per full-time equivalent (FTE) student ($7,885 last year). However, enrolment did decline this year (from 523.095 to 519.07 FTE) resulting in a funding loss of $1,074.

The Operating Fund is responsible for staff expenses, which rose this year because of new union-negotiated salaries and wages and experiential increases for eligible employees. Most (84%) of the Operating Fund pays for staffing ($9,464,026), which includes 42 FTE teachers, 25 FTE education assistants, and 30 support staff positions, along with school and district leadership positions.

Services and supplies expenses come out of the operating fund, totalling $1,824,137. This breaks down to $776,829 for instruction expenses such as school supplies, library resources, unique needs, and Indigenous education supplies; $420,548 for maintenance, custodial supplies, building maintenance supplies, utilities, and all technology hardware and software purchases; $189,000 for transportation expenses such as fuel, maintenance parts, and insurance; and $6,000 for transportation assistance for families not serviced by bus routes.

Also from the Operating Fund are administration services and supplies, which are expected to be $437,760. This includes technology software, telephone and network maintenance costs, human resources and legal fees, accounting software, audit, and district supplies expenses.

The Special Purpose Funds rose by 43% this year, from $949,832 to about $1,361,624. This is mostly due to the new $350,000 Feeding Futures Fund (FFF). FFF provides the district with funds annually to support food programs. $350,000 is the floor amount provided. Since SD 10 is a small district, it benefits from higher funds per student than other districts.

Carry-forwards from last year include $48,241 to fund the Seamless Day program at Burton Elementary School and cover some expenses for the Nakusp Early Leaning Childcare Centre; and $70,963 from Student & Family Affordability funding, to be spent by year-end on reduced school fees and transportation and activity costs, to reduce barriers for families.

About half of the Special Purpose Fund will be used for staffing ($817,219). The Classroom Enhancement Fund will pay for an additional 1.7 FTE teachers, including the district’s teacher-librarian. One principal position is funded through the Early Learning and Child Care Capacity Fund (ELC), a three-year fund created for additional leadership while a district transitions to greater childcare and early learning responsibilities.

Other Special Purpose Funds, such as the Learning Improvement Fund, provides funds for hiring more education assistants. A special component of the Annual Facilities Grant will help pay additional maintenance and operations staff.

The Capital Fund supports projects such as the School Enhancement Program (SEP), the Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP), the Playground Equipment Program (PEP), and the Food Infrastructure Program (FIP). A new electric bus and charging infrastructure, the HVAC project at NSS, playground upgrades at NES, and new kitchen equipment at NSS, LESS, and ESS fall under the umbrella of these funds.

The board also set aside accumulated surplus for capital projects this year, including vans, mowers, technology devices, technology network infrastructure and equipment, the NES playground, and classroom improvements.

Rachael Lesosky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice