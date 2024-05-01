School District 60’s annual badminton tournament takes place this week

Local Journalism Initiative
·1 min read

Clearview Elementary and Junior Secondary is hosting School District 60’s annual badminton tournament this Thursday and Friday.

Clearview Elementary principal and tournament organizer Craig Brownlee says around 300 students are expected to participate in the event. He adds that 15 schools from across the district, including Fort St. John, Taylor, Wonowon, and Charlie Lake, will take part.

Clearview Elementary, located in Goodlow, was chosen to host the tournament, as hosting responsibilities are moved between district schools every year.

Brownlee says some students may be competing with their peers from other schools for the first time in this tournament. He notes that many students have been preparing for several weeks.

Although Clearview Elementary is the official host school, games will also be played at Ma Murray Community School and North Peace Secondary School (NPS ) in Fort St. John.

“We’re hosting it in two schools in town,” said Brownlee. “Big thanks to [Ma Murray principal] Kathy Scheck and North Peace Secondary for hosting the tournament there.”

“It can become a pretty big community event. Many people come to watch – parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts. Gymnasiums can get pretty packed.”

Tournament brackets include boys and girls singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The action kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on May 2nd with girls singles at Ma Murray Community School, 11504 105 Avenue.

Boys singles will take place simultaneously at NPSS located at 9304 86th Street.

Friday’s action will be doubles and mixed doubles, slated to take place at NPSS starting at 8:30 a.m.

Edward Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'Don't cause any problems': Doug Ford sends message to pro-Palestinian protesters on university campuses

    Asked what actions his government would take if encampments on university grounds related to pro-Palestinian protests occurred in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford responded on Tuesday that he has "all the confidence in the world" the universities' security can handle the situation. His message to protesters was, "Don't interrupt some students' graduation. Don't interrupt the students from learning...Don't cause any problems there," adding he supports students.

  • Stephen Colbert Fiercely Defends Campus Protesters From Trump Attack

    CBSBy the time The Late Show began airing on Tuesday night, police in riot gear had already breached and cleared Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall–which had been occupied by pro-Palestinian student protesters in the early hours of Tuesday morning–while reportedly making dozens of arrests. But just a few miles downtown at the Ed Sullivan Theater, Stephen Colbert was making his support for the young demonstrators known.“Of course, one of the biggest stories right now is the nationwide, pro-Pales

  • Gaza protest camp rises at UBC, as Eby deplores 'most hateful' speech praising Hamas

    VANCOUVER — The Gaza protest encampment movement that has roiled academic campuses in the United States and Canada arrived in British Columbia on Monday, with demonstrators setting up unauthorized fencing and tents at the University of B.C. Protesters had set up about 20 tents on MacInnes Field by noon, erecting temporary fencing around the site and requiring people to wear masks to enter. Premier David Eby called on the school and student leaders to balance free speech with people's personal sa

  • Court rejects students' request for injunction against McGill encampment

    MONTREAL — Pro-Palestinian activists who have pitched their tents on the McGill University campus scored a legal victory on Wednesday when a Quebec judge rejected a request for an injunction to stop their protest. Two students at the Montreal university had asked Quebec Superior Court to order protesters to move at least 100 metres from school buildings, saying their presence had created an environment of aggression and left them feeling unsafe. Justice Chantal Masse ruled Wednesday that the stu

  • Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall

    NEW YORK (AP) — Police officers carrying zip ties and riot shields stormed a Columbia University building being occupied by pro-Palestinian protesters, streaming in through a window late Tuesday and arresting dozens of people. The protesters had seized the administration building, known as Hamilton Hall, more than 20 hours earlier in a major escalation as demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war spread on college campuses nationwide. A statement released by a Columbia spokesperson said office

  • NYPD enters Columbia University, arrests dozens of protesters inside Hamilton Hall

    Hundreds of New York Police Department officers wearing riot gear swarmed Columbia University's campus Tuesday night and entered Hamilton Hall where they cleared the building and arrested dozens of protesters.

  • What does divestment from Israel actually mean for schools?

    Students' demands that their universities divest their endowments from companies that do business with Israel are easier said than done, says Chris Marsicano, an assistant professor of educational studies and public policy at Davidson College in Davidson, N.C.

  • Education minister threatens to dissolve Moncton-area education council

    Education Minister Bill Hogan is threatening to dissolve the Anglophone East district education council if it doesn't stop spending money on its legal fight with the province by the end of Thursday.Hogan says in a new letter to the council chair that he wants it to confirm in writing by 5 p.m. Thursday that it will ask its lawyers to return any money devoted to the case and not spend any more."It is my opinion that the Litigation Expenditure is evidence that the resources of the DEC are being ex

  • Northwestern University's deal with student protesters offers example of successful negotiations

    For five days, the shouts of student protesters and supporters rang out from Northwestern University’s Deering Meadow as they joined demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war unfolding on college campuses nationwide. By quickly defusing the protests in Evanston and avoiding the longer standoffs that happened on other campuses, the agreement at Northwestern offered an example of successful negotiations between anti-war demonstrators and administrators. Brown University announced a similar deal on Tuesday, while administrators at Johns Hopkins University focused talks on limiting student protests to daytime hours.

  • Active shooter 'neutralized' outside Wisconsin school, officials say amid reports of gunshots, panic

    Witnesses described children fleeing after the sound of gunshots near a Wisconsin middle school where authorities said an active shooter who never got inside was “neutralized” outside the building Wednesday. Parents described children hiding in closets, afraid to communicate on cell phones, and one middle schooler said his class initially fled the school gym on in-line skates. The district used Facebook posts throughout the day to give updates, with the earliest coming around 11:30 a.m. and reporting that all district schools were on lockdown.

  • We Don’t Need Warrior Cops Policing Campus Protests

    Suzanne Corderio / Getty“Rather than muzzle students, we should allow them to hear and be heard,” New York Times columnist Pamela Paul wrote recently. “It’s worth remembering how children once responded to schoolyard epithets: ‘Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never harm me.’ Narrow restrictions on putatively harmful speech leave young people distracted from and ill-prepared for the actual violence they’ll encounter in the real world.”It's good advice. Unfortunately, I've mis

  • Rollout of transgender bathroom law sows confusion among Utah public school families

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah public schools have been rushing to prepare students and teachers as the state starts cracking down Wednesday on any school found not enforcing new bathroom restrictions for transgender people. Residents and visitors are required under state law to use bathrooms and changing rooms in government-owned buildings that correspond with their sex assigned at birth. Although the law took effect when Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed it Jan. 30, it was not widely enforced bef

  • Columbia Could Expel Protesters Occupying Building

    Columbia University in New York City says pro-Palestinian student protesters that are occupying a building on campus could be expelled and some seniors won't be allowed to graduate. Students took over Hamilton Hall just after midnight on Tuesday. Fueled by the viral power of social media, the ongoing demonstrations at US colleges are sparking recriminations and drawing in everyone from students to faculty and billionaire donors to politicians.&nbsp;Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu has more from the Columbia campus.

  • US university protests: 300 arrested as police in riot gear break up clashes at two campuses

    About 300 people have been arrested during police crackdowns on protests at US universities. In the early hours of Wednesday, police were called into Columbia University in New York, and also broke up protests at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) as demos over the Israel-Hamas war reached boiling point. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said about 300 people were arrested at Columbia and nearby City College.

  • Columbia suspends pro-Palestinian protesters

    STORY: Columbia University began suspending pro-Palestinian activists who refused to take down a tent encampment on its New York City campus Monday – after the school declared a stalemate in talks to end the protests. University President Nemat Minouche Shafik said in a statement that days of negotiations between student organizers and academic leaders had failed to persuade demonstrators to dismantle dozens of tents set up to express opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza. The crackdown at Columbia comes amid a wave of Gaza-related protests across American universities.Columbia university spokesman Ben Chang said on Monday that QUOTE:"The encampment has created an unwelcoming environment for many of our Jewish students and faculty and a noisy distraction that interferes with the teaching, learning and preparing for final exams."Earlier, Shafik said Columbia would not divest from finances in Israel, a key demand of the protesters. Instead, she offered to invest in health and education in Gaza and make Columbia's direct investment holdings more transparent.Protesters vowed to keep their encampment on the New York City campus until Columbia meets three demands: divestment, transparency in Columbia’s finances and amnesty for students and faculty disciplined for their part in the protests.Two weeks ago, Shafik faced an outcry from many students, faculty and outside observers for summoning New York City police to dismantle the encampment, resulting in more than 100 arrests.Efforts to remove the encampment, which students set up again within days of the April 18 police action, have triggered dozens of similar protests at schools across the U.S. from California to Boston, as well as countries across the globe.

  • Experts fear 'catastrophic' college declines thanks to botched FAFSA rollout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The last thing standing between Ashnaelle Bijoux and her college dream is the FAFSA form — a financial aid application that's supposed to help students go to college, but is blocking her instead. She has tried to submit it over and over. Every time, it fails to go through. “I feel overwhelmed and stressed out,” said Bijoux, 19. She came close to tears the last time she tried the form. “I feel like I'm being held back." Normally a time of celebration for high school seniors, thi

  • The Latest | UCLA chancellor says instigators came on campus to attack pro-Palestinian encampment

    UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement Wednesday that “a group of instigators” came on campus to “forcefully attack” the pro-Palestinian encampment, prompting the school to ask for assistance from outside law enforcement agencies. “However one feels about the encampment, this attack on our students, faculty and community members was utterly unacceptable,” Block said. Block offered his sympathy to those who were injured and anyone who feels unsafe on campus.

  • Columbia University property cleared, dozens of protestors arrested

    Dozens of helmeted police marched on to Columbia University's campus in the heart of New York City on Tuesday and began evicting a building that had been barricaded by pro-Palestinian student protesters.

  • Pro-Palestinian protest camps emerge at two more B.C. universities

    VICTORIA — Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up encampments at two more British Columbia universities, as a wave of demonstrations at North American post-secondary institutions continued to spread. The University of Victoria confirmed Wednesday that a protest site had been established on campus, saying the school was "taking a calm and thoughtful approach" to minimizing disruptions stemming from the encampment in its quad. "We encourage thoughtful, reasoned and academic discourse on current is

  • GOP senator calls for deporting certain foreign student protesters

    Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called for the U.S. government to revoke the visas given to international students who are Hamas sympathizers and deport them as college protests continue nationwide. “You cannot go around yelling ‘I am Hamas’ or ‘We are Hamas’ or ‘River to the sea’ and pushing out Jewish students and have the university not…