School District 60’s annual badminton tournament takes place this week

Clearview Elementary and Junior Secondary is hosting School District 60’s annual badminton tournament this Thursday and Friday.

Clearview Elementary principal and tournament organizer Craig Brownlee says around 300 students are expected to participate in the event. He adds that 15 schools from across the district, including Fort St. John, Taylor, Wonowon, and Charlie Lake, will take part.

Clearview Elementary, located in Goodlow, was chosen to host the tournament, as hosting responsibilities are moved between district schools every year.

Brownlee says some students may be competing with their peers from other schools for the first time in this tournament. He notes that many students have been preparing for several weeks.

Although Clearview Elementary is the official host school, games will also be played at Ma Murray Community School and North Peace Secondary School (NPS ) in Fort St. John.

“We’re hosting it in two schools in town,” said Brownlee. “Big thanks to [Ma Murray principal] Kathy Scheck and North Peace Secondary for hosting the tournament there.”

“It can become a pretty big community event. Many people come to watch – parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts. Gymnasiums can get pretty packed.”

Tournament brackets include boys and girls singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The action kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on May 2nd with girls singles at Ma Murray Community School, 11504 105 Avenue.

Boys singles will take place simultaneously at NPSS located at 9304 86th Street.

Friday’s action will be doubles and mixed doubles, slated to take place at NPSS starting at 8:30 a.m.

