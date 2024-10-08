School district investigated, found insufficient evidence in allegations against Grossberg

In the wake of news reports into his conduct with women, Jefferson County Public Schools conducted an investigation into embattled State Rep. Daniel Grossberg’s behavior on a high school trip he helped chaperone over the summer.

In a report obtained by the Herald-Leader through an open records request, a Jefferson County Public Schools Police Department Investigations employee wrote that they were first informed of allegations made against Grossberg on Aug. 22.

The investigative report, which is not dated, concludes that “there is an inefficient amount of evidence” to support the allegations.

All the allegations center around a summer break trip through EF Tours, a student travel program, wherein students visited Spain, Italy, France, and Switzerland.

Grossberg’s wife, Erica Grossberg, is a teacher at Ballard High School.

Those allegations, listed in the report as coming from a JCPS employee, include that “several female students seemed concerned” with his behavior on the trip and that Daniel Grossberg and his wife drank excessively on the trip. The investigator later contacted two chaperones on the trip who did not corroborate those allegations, leaving the investigator to conclude there was “an inefficient amount of evidence” to the allegations.

Grossberg has been the subject of voluminous reporting on alleged harassment of women.

In response, most every powerful Democrat and Democratic organization in the state — Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, U.S. Congressman Morgan McGarvey, both Democratic legislative caucuses, the state party — has called on him to resign.

Last month, the Herald-Leader reported Grossberg has been permanently banned from a Louisville strip club for accosting a dancer and, weeks earlier, soliciting another for prostitution.

The Herald-Leader previously reported on allegations of harassing statements or messages made by Grossberg.