School district reconsiders decision not to enter contract with Independence Law Center
A Lancaster County school district that voted against entering a contract with the Independence Law Center is reconsidering its decision.
A Lancaster County school district that voted against entering a contract with the Independence Law Center is reconsidering its decision.
Donald Trump's niece also drew a stark comparison between the former president's campaign and that of Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
Trump claims he spoke to the conference ‘out of respect to the Black community’
Nancy Pelosi was asked if Donald Trump had messed up in selecting JD Vance. She responded by calling it a "great choice" and laughing.
As John Oliver recapped the Paris Olympics and the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Donald Trump provided some baffling fodder. The comedian opened this weekend’s episode of Last Week Tonight with a clip of the Republican candidate’s “disastrous appearance” before the National Association of Black Journalists, where he made unintelligible statements about Vice President Kamala …
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
It's "part of an authoritarian dynamic," said Timothy Snyder.
When former President Donald Trump walked onto the stage at his rally in Atlanta on Saturday, fog machines shot white plumes of smoke into the air, heralding his arrival. If you looked closely, you could almost imagine steam pouring out of his ears, too. All week long, something had been giving him the vapors. “Crazy Kamala,” he fumed a minute into his speech. “She was here a week ago — lots of empty seats — but the crowd she got was because she had entertainers.” Sign up for The Morning newslet
Folks, I think Vice President Kamala Harris has broken Donald Trump. He's getting worse and worse.
Trump considered ‘never going back home to the First Lady’ after Michaelah Montgomery gave him a kiss at fast-food restaurant in April, he says
Pollster Nate Silver’s election forecast now shows Vice President Harris narrowly leading former President Trump for the first time since the model launched. Harris tops Trump by 1.4 percentage points in the Silver Bulletin’s national polling average, marking the vice president’s first lead in the forecast. The latest model shows Harris with 45.5 percent support…
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday claimed former President Trump is to blame for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D) popularity after he endorsed Shapiro’s GOP Republican opponent in 2022. Christie, who launched an unsuccessful bid for the GOP presidential nomination last year, said he thinks Shapiro should be Vice President Harris’s pick for…
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
The ex-White House communications director slammed the former president for "posturing" with his Fox News debate talk.
Donald Trump says he has "no choice" but to support electric vehicles thanks to Elon Musk's endorsement, but he prefers gas-powered options.
OTTAWA — In a bid to import what some might call American-style politics, the Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "weird" with a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Our state has a proud tradition of standing up for what is right and holding our leaders accountable. | Opinion
Ukraine's military intelligence agency said it destroyed one Su-34 fighter-bomber and likely damaged two more in the strike on Morozovsk airbase.
Men scattered throughout Ukraine are helping one another recover from sexual trauma inflicted by Russian troops. These are some of their stories.
The couple's wedding follows a whirlwind engagement and Noce's public debut while he was campaigning for president.
On CNN’s State of the Union, Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler joins Dana Bash to discuss former President Trump’s attacks on Vice President Harris’ racial identity.