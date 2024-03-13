School district residents voice concerns over $20M proposal to renovate athletic fields

CBC

A B.C. woman who allegedly bragged that she had the connections to get any child accepted at any Vancouver private school is now facing a pair of lawsuits from disgruntled parents.Monica Li was the director of the company Pebble Kids, based in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood. It has since been dissolved and there is no active website for the business, but on its Alignable profile, Pebble Kids says it offers individualized education enrichment programs for children between three and five yea