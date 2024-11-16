School employee accused of bullying no longer working at Saline Middle School
An employee at Saline Middle School is accused of bullying students, which has led to a police investigation, possible criminal charges and the person being fired.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn
Brittany Patterson said she was charged with reckless conduct
Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard
Urfan Sharif and two others are accused of being party to years-long abuse that culminated in the 10-year-old’s death last August.
The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has filed a civil lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court to seize two Kelowna properties that it alleges are connected to criminal activity, together worth about $3 million.In its Tuesday notice of claim, the province alleges a luxury rural home in south Kelowna and a car customization business called All Out Customs & Collision Ltd. were purchased using the proceeds of crime. The forfeiture office further alleges the business is a shell company used to launder drug m
Farhat Ajaz, who served 25 years of a life term imposed when he was a teenager, walked free from Birmingham Crown Court with a suspended sentence.
Duncan Haven, Jaqory Gill and Life Ford were arrested on charges of child endangerment, court records show
A former councillor is jailed after attempting to kill his wife as she soothed their baby.
Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if an Idaho white supremacist gang member is convicted of killing a man while he was on the run after shooting officers in a plot to help a fellow gang member escape from prison. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced Thursday that the death penalty would be sought if Nicholas Umphenour is convicted of a murder charge in the March death of James Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta, KHQ-TV reported.
A Saskatoon judge heard Friday how a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot while drinking vodka and playing with a loaded, sawed-off rifle with his two friends, aged 12 and 13.The trio were taking video of each other drinking and pointing the rifle and a cannister of bear spray at each other, according to an agreed statement of facts presented in court."This was reckless and senseless," said prosecutor Shaela Verma. "Any one of the three could have been shot."Both surviving boys were charged with man
A Mexican journalist and author who fled to Canada after reporting on cartel activities says that transnational drug traffickers from Mexico are increasingly seeing Canada as a base of operations.Federal Mounties arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada. Cpl. Arash Seyed told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that one of the suspects is a Mexican national who had arri
Frontline officers in B.C. got the mozzarella but didn't get their man in a recent "cheese heist" at a Whole Foods in North Vancouver.RCMP say they were on patrol Sept. 29 when they found a cart full of cheese outside the grocery store near East 13th Street and Lonsdale Avenue.It was 4 a.m., and the store was closed, so police say they started to investigate and identified a suspect, who fled on foot, leaving the cheese behind.The total value of the cheese was assessed at $12,800, but "sadly, th
NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniel Penny wrapped his arm around the neck of a homeless man on a Manhattan subway last year, the 25-year-old veteran appeared to be deploying a non-lethal chokehold long drilled into U.S. Marines.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible “Insider Threat” by a fellow service member due to a tattoo he has that's associated with white supremacist groups.
The murder trial against Jose Ibarra began on Friday, Nov. 15 in a Georgia court
The bakery owner claimed that Goldberg's order was denied due to "boiler issues"
Vancouver police say one person was taken into custody as part of a hate crimes investigation after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of East 1st Avenue near Victoria Drive.That person, who police have not identified, has now been released pending completion of the investigation, according to VPD spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison. CBC has confirmed the home is that of Charlotte Lynne Kates, a director of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network. Last month, the Can
WASHINGTON (AP) — A computer expert who stole bitcoin worth billions of dollars at current prices — and then spent years laundering some of the hacked cryptocurrency with help from his wife — was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison.
Toronto police say a 16-year-old arrested in a dramatic incident this week where 100 gunshots were fired outside a Queen Street W. recording studio has now been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide from earlier this year.Police say the teenager was among 23 arrested in connection with Monday night's shooting, which also resulted in 16 guns being seized.The teenager is charged in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Matthew Bergart, who was killed at the en