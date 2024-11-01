New school in Gaza gives hope to children surrounded by war

Children in Muwasi, a tent encampment outside Gaza’s southern city of Rafah, sang songs, danced and took part in other activities on Thursday following the launch of a new school initiative. The school program, created by the Wafaa Al-Muhsineen Charitable Foundation with support from the Omani Endowment Fund for Distance Education, seeks to address the devastation caused by the conflict to the Palestinian enclave’s education system, which was already struggling after several wars and escalations with Israel since 2008. (AP video by Abed Al-Kareem Hana and production by Wafaa Shurafa)