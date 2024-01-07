‘My school headmaster was a sadist, wreaking physical and mental cruelty on his young charges’

Film director, screenwriter and novelist Tim Sullivan pictured at his house in London last month - Rii Schroer

The first time I was beaten I had been a boarder at prep school for just a couple of weeks. I was nine. I can’t remember why I was beaten or what I had done. I just recall running away from his study, back to the main building in tears.

One of my fellow pupils was already there. He was a couple of years older than me, and had just been beaten. Now he was sitting on the Victorian cast-iron radiator.

He got off and lifted me up onto it, saying, “Here, this’ll help.” The heat from the radiator did indeed help. I realised you could always tell who’d just been beaten by their occupation of that radiator.

The physical abuse I and all the other boys who attended that same small Catholic prep school in Somerset in the late 1960s endured was entirely at the hands of our alcoholic, tyrannical headmaster.

He beat us with a cane so incessantly, it’s difficult to believe as an adult looking back that he didn’t get some form of gratification from it.

The man was a law unto himself. The fact that he owned several large German shepherd dogs all named after Wagner operas should have been a clue. And there was a regular turnover of teaching staff and matrons who clearly couldn’t tolerate the number of times they had to dress boys’ buttocks where the skin had been broken from a beating. Those who left said nothing. Some stayed and said nothing

The first Sunday assembly I attended after mass, I was whispering to another unhappy new boy quietly when the head strode in and asked who was talking. We put our hands up. After assembly he marched us off to his study and demonstrated what would happen to boys who broke the rules. He then proceeded to beat the arm of his sofa with terrifying ferocity. Dust flew up into the air. I remember his red face glaring at us and asking if we understood.

I have so many disturbing memories of that time.

Once, there was a harmless pillow fight one night in the main dormitories. The head was furious. In an “I’m Spartacus” moment, no one pointed the finger at another boy. We were all responsible. The result? The next morning, after Sunday mass, about 80 of us were lined up outside his study, like a small battalion. He beat the entire floor for more than 90 minutes.

And during the flu pandemic of 1968, pretty much the entire school was infected. The building became one large sanatorium. There was a rule in those days that no one could speak on the dorm floors. I had a high temperature and fever, like everyone else, and was cleaning my teeth in my pyjamas before bed one night, when I asked the sickly boy beside me how he was feeling.

Before he could answer there was a tap on my shoulder and the head was standing behind me, tapping his cane against his shoe. He motioned me back into the dormitory, had me bend over my bed and beat me in front of the other boys. What I remember was that it was an incredibly light beating. Hardly a beating at all. Almost nothing, not the usual painful barrage. Odd. Why bother? And why did he have his cane with him doing dormitory rounds during a flu epidemic?

I didn’t always cry though. There was a dining room in a long hall where some of us ate at one long table. I was whistling quietly to myself as we stood before grace when the head walked in. “Who was whistling?” he asked. I had to own up because if not he would have selected a random group from where the sound had come from and punished them all.

After grace I was led out as the others sat for lunch. I followed the scent of sweet aftershave and whisky to the head’s study, where I was duly given six of the best. He went back to the dining hall. I wasn’t in tears. We’d all instinctively banished tears by then as a sign of weakness and to negate the possibility that they might please the headmaster.

Novelist Tim Sullivan ran away multiple times from his prep school after suffering from traumatic abuse - Rii Schroer

I came out and the old gardener saw me. He’d heard the beating. It had been a hard one and walking the first few steps after such a thrashing was always difficult and hesitant. The old man took me for a trot round the walled garden to run off the pain. A gesture of kindness from an adult who was obviously aware of what was going on and didn’t approve of it.

Recently my children came across an animation on the internet. It had been beautifully drawn by someone who turned out to be the daughter of another boy at the school. The animation included the scene above: a boy whistling before grace and being led out for a beating. I made contact with the old schoolmate and when we spoke his first response was “Ah, Tim Sullivan, the boy who ran away.” I did run away a few times, before being returned to the school by bemused motorists, farmers and finally the driver of the laundry van I had stowed away in.

It was a requirement for the school to have a fire alarm at night once a term. I remember one Saturday night in the middle of winter. We had gone to bed as usual around 7.30pm. The alarm went off at nine. We all got up, put on our dressing gowns, tied the woven cord around our waists, pulled on our slippers and traipsed across the courtyard to the gymnasium, tucked behind the stable block, which now housed various classrooms. The gym was in an old Nissen hut and was freezing. The head took the roll call – well over 120 names – and we were dismissed.

But the alarm went off again at 11. Same routine: march to the gym, roll call. Back to bed. Then it went off again at around two, then five. The head was there for all of them, I think in pyjamas and dressing gown. It went off finally around six. I was so exhausted and confused by then that I walked to the bathroom and started cleaning my teeth. Matron found me there and guided me back to bed for another hour’s sleep.

The next day, a Sunday, my parents happened to drive down to take me for lunch with my grandparents in Bristol. I fell asleep in the car. They asked me why I was so tired and when I told them what had happened the night before, they told me off for making things up. I protested and insisted I was telling the truth. But they refused to believe me. This wasn’t the first time they refused to believe me – the mass beating was another occasion – and it had a lasting effect on not only my relationship with them but on me and my life.

Other teachers weren’t allowed to beat you. But if your behaviour was deemed bad enough, you would be given a stripe. This was a chit, which you had to take to the headmaster in his study after five in the afternoon, and he would duly beat you. This was awful if you were given it first thing in the morning, as you had a sense of dread hanging over you all day till the appointed hour.

Boys in their final year, possibly prefects, supervised another form of punishment. If you weren’t given a stripe, you were given a drill. This took the form of a group of you being drilled till you dropped, with physical exercises like push-ups and star jumps. Lactic acid would build up in your calves – I didn’t know what it was at the time – until it was incredibly painful. Some prefects took pleasure in this. In a sense it was legitimised bullying. One in particular took huge pleasure in making the smaller boys cry in pain: the headmaster’s 13-year-old son.

What a terrible idea to let senior boys, immature young adolescents, punish other boys. To grow up to think the idea of doling out punishment was normal. I know this isn’t true for all of us who went through that system, but it does give me pause for thought.

Many boys from these schools went on to be prominent members of society, many in government. What effect did this incessant beating have on their outlook on life? The idea that corporal punishment is an effective tool? That at 13, they were entitled to beat other boys? Surely it has given them a skewed view of how life works? They have had a belief in the “rule of law” however egregiously instituted, beaten into them. A deference to those in authority, which then gives them an expectation of blind deference being shown to them when in positions of authority themselves.

Sullivan: 'What effect does incessant beating have on their outlook on life?' - iStockPhoto

For me, not being believed by adults at a time when such terrible things were happening to me and the other boys has led to my having a disproportionate frustration at not being listened to. I also have a fear of always being in the wrong. If I send an email or text and don’t hear back immediately, I worry that I’ve done something foolish, or given the wrong impression. I always think I’m in trouble and I fear it must relate to the days of the consequences of being in trouble being so painful. I feel I have to arm myself with justifications and excuses far beyond what is necessary. Essentially it’s a defensive standpoint borne out of having had so much doubt cast on the truth of what was happening to me.

If there are any positives to be gleaned from this experience, I think they are to be seen in both my personal and professional lives. I have two daughters, and there was never any chance they would be sent away to school. And if there was ever trouble at their school, I may have been quicker than other parents might have been to take my daughters’ side rather than that of the teachers. Though it may have given me an innate fear of authority, I think it has also given me a healthy suspicion of it and that those in authority aren’t always right.

My final attempt at running away was eventually heeded by my parents and I was removed from the school and sent to another in Bristol, which was a paradise by comparison.

All in all, my experience and that of all my contemporaries at the Somerset prep school shows what happens when someone has absolute authority and no accountability. When their behaviour is so unconscionable that people refuse to believe it. I know they were “different times”, but how was one man able to wreak such physical and mental cruelty on his young charges, alone and miles from home, with such relentless and unchecked barbarity?

My understanding is that he was eventually removed from the school when he “straightened” a boy’s head for a school photograph. The boy was apparently wearing a neck brace from a rugby accident at the time. I haven’t been able to confirm this.

I believe that afterwards he went on to run a crammer in London before dying in his 50s. Sometimes I feel that had he lived and I bumped into him in the street one day, I might well have taken some sort of physical retribution against him. I know that would have been wrong, but I accept it as the result of so much abuse and being ignored for so long. And I am now not without power, of a sort: I’ll just have to make do with having him murdered in my new book, The Teacher.

The Teacher, a DS Cross thriller, by Tim Sullivan (Head of Zeus, £15) is out on Jan 18

