Some school owners say Florida voucher program problems remain
At South Shore Montessori School near Tampa, founder and CEO Rohini Rustogi calls Florida’s newly expanded school voucher program a game changer. “We are fully enrolled. In the past we would lose children going into kindergarten but now we’re able to retain those children,” she told us recently. State vouchers are helping more than half of students at her school pay the private school tuition. Each state voucher is worth upwards of $8,0000 per student, helping to reduce annual tuition costs significantly for some families.