School places: Portchester child missing lessons over lack of places

The mother of a boy who has not been to school since summer 2023 has said she is worried about the impact on his education.

Eight-year-old Noah has not been able to get a place at the four primary schools nearest his home in Portchester, Hampshire.

His mother, Emma, said she felt she was going "round in circles".

Hampshire County Council said it had offered Noah a place at a school in Gosport.

Parents of children starting primary school in England and Wales this September found out on Tuesday which school has offered them a place.

Noah's family moved to Portchester from Denmead last summer, but he has not been able to begin Year Three, since the local schools were all unable to accept him and the family lost a subsequent appeal.

Emma said the school they have been offered a place, eight miles (13km) away in Gosport, would take an hour to get to and from and take him away from family support.

A freelance hairdresser, she said she has had to cut back her working hours in order to home school Noah.

"I would say its the friendship groups, that's what he's missing out on a lot, as well as his education," Emma said.

"I'm trying my best to keep up with the work at home. We're managing to keep above water but his confidence has definitely decreased since he's not been around other kids."

Emma said she has heard anecdotally about other children being accepted on appeal into the schools by the council, ahead of Noah.

"I feel I'm going round and round in circles. I didn't choose this. I've been left to get on with it - it's like they aren't bothered," she said.

In a statement Hampshire County Council said: "We fully sympathise with families in this situation, but regrettably the School Admissions Code prohibits local authorities from holding places open for families moving into an area outside the main admissions round.

"All parents who are refused a place in a Hampshire school are automatically added to the waiting list for the school they have applied to and have the right to go to an independent appeal panel.

"The county council's admissions team will provide information about the next nearest school with places available to parents. The family involved may then, if they wish, make an application to that school.

"The county council will also provide information about making an application for assistance with school transport."

