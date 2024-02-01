School principal shares her story 23 years after being injured in machete attack
It's been 23 years since a man walked into a York County school and injured nine people with a machete. For the first time, one of the victims is sharing her story.
It's been 23 years since a man walked into a York County school and injured nine people with a machete. For the first time, one of the victims is sharing her story.
A Frontier Airlines passenger faces three charges, including indecent exposure, after threatening to urinate in the aisle, an affidavit says.
Austin Frazier 27, and Kayla Frazier, 31, are charged with multiple counts of abuse
Daphne Fernandez has been charged with attempted murder in the presumed death of Sierra Hernandez, authorities say
Jordan Willis is ‘facing his addiction head-on,’ according to a family source, who described the the deaths of his friends an ‘enormous wakeup call’
The alleged victims of Arthur Fernandez III were between the ages of 2 and 3, authorities claim
QUINTE WEST, Ont. — Four people have been arrested and police are seeking one more in the death of a teen in Quinte West, near Belleville, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called on the morning of Jan. 7 to check on the well-being of someone in a motel. They say officers found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard at that location. Police say they have now charged four suspects between the ages of 22 and 43 with first-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for another susp
Pueblo Police in Colorado are hoping to confirm the safety of two children who went missing from the area in 2018 after finding remains in a storage unit.
China has executed a couple for throwing two toddlers out of a high-rise apartment window, in a case that provoked nationwide outrage.
A teenager “serial swatter” from California is believed to be responsible for hundreds of swatting incidents and bomb threats throughout the US according to a pretrial detention motion. Now he has been extradited to Florida to face charges for a swatting incident at a mosque, according to the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office.
A Rittman mother, Erica Stefanko, who was convicted on murder charges for the second time after an appeals court overturned her murder conviction in the death of Ashley Biggs was sentenced to life.
Justin Mohn of Middletown Township was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime in a Bucks County court, where a judge ordered to the 32-year-old to remain in custody, the district attorney's office said in a statement. On Tuesday evening, police went to the family's Middletown Township home after receiving a call from Mohn's mother. There they found Mohn's 68-year-old father Michael decapitated in a bathroom with a large amount of blood around him and a knife and machete in the bathtub, the prosecutor said.
A 31-year-old woman and her two daughters — ages 3 and 8 — were injured after alkaline was thrown at them in South London, England
He was arrested outside the girl’s home in Washington, feds say. Now, he faces prison time.
A 37-year-old man from Bigstone Cree Nation in northern Alberta has been sentenced to seven years for killing a 33-year-old woman he met by chance outside Edmonton City Centre mall nearly four years ago.Elliott McLeod has been in custody since he was arrested four years ago for the 2020 killing of Sheri Lynn Gauthier.He pleaded guilty to manslaughter last April.McLeod was in court Wednesday for his sentencing hearing.Court of King's Bench Justice Larry Ackerl sentenced him to seven years, but wi
In recent weeks, India has been gripped by the ghastly murder cases of two women. Yet again, however, the breathless media coverage has lost sight of a bigger picture, writes Akanksha Singh.
The Weather Network's Chris Murphy has more on the earthquake felt in parts of southern Quebec and eastern Ontario.
Peter Navarro, a former adviser to former President Trump, predicted he could be in prison “within less than 60 days,” for his conviction of contempt of Congress. A federal judge sentenced the ex-Trump staffer on Thursday to four months in prison for refusing to comply with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on…
Sammy Yatim's shooting death by a former Toronto police officer was a homicide, a coroner's inquest has found more than a decade after his death.Yatim, 18 at the time, died in a downtown Toronto hospital after he was shot several times while alone on a streetcar and holding a small knife on July 27, 2013.His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, the inquest has found.Jurors looking into the circumstances of his death made 63 recommendations on Thursday. Among them: peer intervention t
In court Monday, prosecutors showed video of Jennifer and James Crumbley's interview with police hours after the school shooting
The 34-year-old faces multiple charges, including malice murder.