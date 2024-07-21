School receives 'centre of excellence' award

A school has been recognised as a centre of excellence for its inclusivity.

Northgate High School and Sixth Form in Ipswich was assessed by the Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) that provides schools with a nationally recognised validation of inclusive practice.

Following a two-day assessment and a detailed self-evaluation, the school was awarded the recognition that will allow it to support other schools in their inclusion work.

Dale Banham, deputy headteacher, and Bex Bothwell-O'Hearn, a history teacher and the school's diversity and inclusion lead, spoke of their delight at the award.

"It's a real honour for us because as far as I'm aware when I asked people at the IQM where the nearest centre of excellence was it was a school in Shoreditch in London," Mr Banham said.

"For the entire school community it's brilliant recognition of all the work we've been doing over the last three or four years to make sure we are genuinely an inclusive school and that our curriculum reflects all of the students, teachers and everyone that works at our school."

Ms Bothwell-O'Hearn added: "It was a validation of how hard we have collaboratively worked together across subjects, across departments, with our community stakeholders and organisations who we owe a lot of thanks to."

A highlight for Mr Banham detailed in the assessor's report was the student's understanding of inclusion.

"It's all very well us as adults and teachers using the language and saying that we're committed to this but really for me, it's only really when you get down to the student voice level that you can be sure your work is having an impact," he said.

Northgate High School & Sixth Form is located on Sidegate Lane West in Ipswich [BBC]

Ms Bothwell-O'Hearn also said she felt the news helped challenge a stereotype that Suffolk was not a diverse place to live.

"The range of community support we've had shows that that is not the case," she continued.

"Suffolk is a truly diverse place and there's fantastic community work going on by unsung heroes. We are very grateful to them for that."

