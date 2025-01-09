School of Rock co-stars get married as cast reunites at wedding

Two School of Rock child actors have married after first meeting on the set of the comedy film when they were 10.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, both 33, tied the knot on 4 January at a ceremony attended by their co-stars – with Jack Black sending the couple a “generous” video message.

Massagli and Hale both featured in Richard Linklater’s 2003 film, which starred Black as a struggling musician-turned-substitute teacher who makes a rock band out of his class of children.

Hale played Marta, the band’s backup singer, while Massagli’s role was Frankie, the “tough guy” security guard.

Joining Black in the film, which was written by and also starred The White Lotus creator Mike White, were a cast of other young stars, who were high-schoolers and middle-schoolers at the time.

Massagli recalls being impressed with Hale when they first met at the audition for the film in New York City. “I was like, ‘wow, that girl’s really, really, really something else,’” Massagli told The New York Times.

After the film aired, both Hale and Massagli left showbiz to pursue other careers; Hale works as an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist and Massagli is now a lawyer for TikTok.

Hale said the cast bonded quickly on and off set, remaining in touch through a group chat after they finished filming. But it wasn’t until Hale and Massagli, coincidentally, were both studying in Florida in 2018 that they reconnected.

‘School of Rock’ child stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli (Paramount Pictures)

From what began as a friendly lunch to catch up led to Hale and Massagli growing closer, with the familiarity from their time working on School of Rock proved a strong foundation for their relationship.

“We thought that was kind of it,” Massagli told The New York Times. “But we just kept grabbing dinners and going out for the weekends. We were like, ‘something’s brewing here.’”

Hale recalls she knew very quickly that Massagli was ‘the one’, telling her friend “I think I’m gonna marry this guy”.

The couple got engaged in June 2023 and had an “all out” wedding in January, with their co-star Rivkah Reyes sharing footage of the big day on TikTok.

At the wedding, the couple danced with their School of Rock co-stars to “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks, a reference to a famous scene in the film.

‘School of Rock’ stars tied the knot 21 years after meeting (Tiktok @rivkah.reyes)

Nine cast members attended, as well as many of the actors’ parents and siblings, with Hale calling the reunion a “time capsule moment”.

Although he could not attend due to filming commitments, Jack Black wished the couple well and was “generous with his words”.

In May 2021, Black paid tribute to Kevin Clark, the actor who played drummer Freddy Jones in the beloved film.

After sharing a post about Clark on Instagram, describing him as a “beautiful soul”, the actor wrote: “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”