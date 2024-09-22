School Spirits Season 2: Maddie’s New Mystery, Fresh Faces and More Intel

Production is officially underway on a second season of School Spirits — meanwhile, we’re over here still struggling to wrap our brains around that freshman finale twist.

Based on a graphic novel of the same name, School Spirits follows a teenage ghost named Maddie Nears as she attempts to solve her own recent murder. She’s aided by new friends in the afterlife, specifically a support group of other teenagers who have been murdered on school grounds, as well as her still-living friend Simon, with whom Maddie shares a vague spiritual connection.

The eight-episode first season introduced a number of potential killers, only to end with a polarizing, out-of-left-field twist: Maddie never actually died! Her spirit was merely separated from her body after it was stolen by a vengeful ghost who died in a fire set by the support group’s supposed mentor. (Yup.) The finale ended with “Maddie” boarding a bus out of town.

Read on for a breakdown of everything we know about School Spirits‘ sophomore year, including the fresh faces we’ll encounter at Split River High, then drop a comment with your thoughts on what’s to come.

What Is School Spirits Season 2 About?

Very little is known about the actual plot of Season 2, save for this vague logline: “Picking up from the shocking season one finale, season two finds Maddie Nears still stuck in the afterlife, but now with the knowledge of what happened to her. She must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life.”

Who Is Starring in School Spirits Season 2?

All of School Spirits‘ original series regulars are returning for Season 2, including Peyton List as Maddie, Kristian Ventura as Simon, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire and Milo Manheim as Wally.

Additionally, Josh Zuckerman (aka Mr. Martin) has been promoted to series regular.

Who Else Is Returning for Season 2?

Maria Dizzia will once again recur as Sandra Nears, along with Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson and Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter.

When Does School Spirits Return for Season 2?

An exact premiere date has not been announced, but since production on Season 2 didn’t begin until June 13, we’re guessing it’ll be back sometime in 2025.

Who’s New: Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton

Jess Gabor (Shameless) will recur in Season 2 as Janet Hamilton. No additional character info has been made available.

Who’s New: Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera

Zack Calderon (The Wilds, Afterparty) will recur in Season 2 as Diego Herrera. No additional character info has been made available.

Who’s New: Miles Elliot as Yuri

Miles Elliot (Vice Principals) will recur in Season 2 as Yuri. No additional character info has been made available.

Who’s New: Cihang Ma as Quinn

Cihang Ma (Vice Principals) will recur in Season 2 as Quinn. No additional character info has been made available.

