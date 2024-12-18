School Spirits Season 2: Meet the New Class, Including the Girl Who Stole Maddie’s Body — 2025 FIRST LOOK (Exclusive)

Several new faces will be haunting the halls when School Spirits returns for Season 2.

TVLine’s month-long #2025FirstLook series continues today with exclusive shots of four key characters joining the Paramount+ drama, beginning with Jess Gabor (Shameless) as Janet Hamilton, the ghost who — as revealed in the jaw-dropping first season finale — hijacked Maddie’s physical form.

Additional newcomers include Zack Calderon (The Afterparty) as Diego Herrera, Nicole’s college-aged older brother; Ci Hang Ma (Departure) as Quinn, a marching band member from the 2000s who died in that infamous bus crash; and Miles Elliot (Preacher) as Yuri, a ghost from the 1970s who crosses paths with Charley.

Returning cast members include Peyton List as Maddie, Kristian Ventura as Simon, Milo Manheim as Wally, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire and Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin.

“Picking up from the shocking season one finale, Maddie Nears is still stuck in the afterlife, but now with the knowledge of what happened to her,” Paramount+ teases. “She must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life.”

Read on for a breakdown of the four new characters joining School Spirits in Season 2, complete with exclusive first looks at their big debuts. When you’re done, drop a comment with your thoughts on the Paramount+ series ahead of its return in 2025.

Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton

Jess Gabor (Shameless) plays Janet, the ghost from the 1950s who hijacked Maddie’s physical body.

Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera

Zack Calderon (The Afterparty) plays Nicole’s brother Diego, a handsome college student in his early twenties.

Ci Hang Ma as Quinn

Ci Hang Ma (Departure) plays Quinn, the ghost of a marching band member who died in a bus crash in the 2000s.

Miles Elliot as Yuri

Miles Elliot (Preacher) plays Yuri, a ghost from the 1970s who crosses paths with Charley.

