School support staff walk out in pay dispute

Chloe Hughes - BBC News, West Midlands
Hundreds of staff from 35 schools across Birmingham are expected to take part [Getty Images]

Hundreds of support staff from 35 schools in Birmingham are taking part in fresh strikes in an ongoing dispute over equal pay claims.

Up to 800 GMB Union members, including cleaners, teaching assistants, and receptionists, are meeting at the city's Victoria Square.

They have accused Birmingham City Council of delaying the settlement of equal pay claims made by women workers.

The council said it wanted to work with unions to explore solutions and remained "committed to resolving historic equal pay issues".

'Dedicated staff'

The dispute relates to claims staff in female-dominated roles have historically been underpaid when compared to men.

Alice Reynolds, from the GMB Union, said the staff did not want to be taking industrial action.

"It's not every day you see people walk out of schools, especially support staff, they love their school communities and their dedication is huge," she said.

"So I think the council appreciates that this is something that doesn’t happen very often and therefore they know they need to do something about the equal pay crisis."

The action follows similar walk-outs in May, and Ms Reynolds added further action could take place, after 15 further schools were balloted over the issue.

"Unless we see real progress, there isn't another alternative, really," she said.

Birmingham City Council said: "A new approach to job evaluation to settle Birmingham’s equal pay issues once and for all was agreed with the Trades Unions in October 2023.

"The council is keen to work together with our recognised unions to explore solutions, as it remains committed to resolving historic equal pay issues and settling all legitimate claims from our employees."

The Birmingham schools where GMB members have gone on strike are:

  • Arden Primary School

  • Beeches Junior School

  • Benson Community School

  • Boldmere Infants & Nursery School

  • Bordesley Green East Nursery School

  • Bordesley Green Primary School

  • Chad Vale Primary School

  • Cherry Orchard Primary School

  • Chilcote Primary School

  • Clifton Primary School

  • Colmore Infant & Nursery School

  • Colmore Junior School

  • Elms Farm Primary School

  • Forestdale Primary School

  • George Dixon Primary School

  • Gunter Primary School

  • Harborne Primary School

  • Hodge Hill Girls School

  • Jakeman Nursery School

  • James Watt Primary

  • Kings Heath Primary School

  • Lozells Junior & Infant School

  • Marsh Hill Nursery

  • Minworth J & I School

  • Nelson Mandela School

  • Newtown Nursery School

  • Redhill Primary School

  • St. Benedicts Infants

  • St. James C E Primary School Handsworth

  • Stanville Primary School

  • Wheelers Lane Primary

  • Worlds End Junior School

  • Yardley Primary School

  • Yardley Wood Community Primary School

  • Yorkmead Junior & Infants School

