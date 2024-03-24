School to turn double-decker bus into library

A double-decker bus will be converted into a school library.

Newport Primary School in Middlesbrough has been given approval by the local authority to turn the decommissioned bus into an "inspiring and alternative learning environment".

The vehicle, which will contain study spaces, will be located on the school's playing fields.

The conversion has been recommended for approval by Middlesbrough Council.

In its planning application, a school official wrote that the bus library would help "foster a love for reading, improve literacy, and create an engaging space where the students can study and learn”.

If the school decides to keep the bus for longer than five years, further planning permission would be required.

Follow BBC Tees on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More stories from BBC North East and Cumbria

Related internet links