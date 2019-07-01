Schoolboy Q Responds to Fan Who Mistook Him for ASAP Ferg

Schoolboy Q uses the internet solely for comical purposes, so when he saw that a fan mistook him for ASAP Ferg, he had to react.

2015 was a tough year. Here’s a pic I took with @ScHoolboyQ pic.twitter.com/3aHYL1m4x8 — its JiJi bitch (@JiJisBITCHBALL) July 1, 2019

On Sunday, Twitter user @JiJiBITCHBALL took to the platform to reminisce about how 2015 was a tough year for her wardrobe, and post a photo she took with who she thought was Schoolboy Q. But she didn't take a photo with the CrasH Talk rapper—she was photographed alongside ASAP Ferg.

BraH 🤦‍♂️ I’m going 2 bed early tonigHt https://t.co/a03u4Gm8o7 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 1, 2019

In response to Jiji's declaration, the rapper retweeted her photo with the text, "Brah I’m going 2 bed early tonigHt," alongside the facepalm emoji. And Schoolboy wasn't the only user with a response to Jiji's ignorance.