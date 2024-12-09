Schoolgirl Elianne Andam 'murdered in white-hot anger by teenager who felt disrespected by girls'

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam was stabbed to death by her friend’s ex-boyfriend in an outburst of “white-hot anger” because he felt disrespected by girls, the Old Bailey has heard.

Hassan Sentamu, 18, is accused of murdering 15-year-old Elianne outside a Croydon shopping centre by stabbing her in the neck.

Jurors heard Sentamu had broken up with his girlfriend ten days earlier, and they agreed to meet on the morning of the stabbing to exchange possessions.

Sentamu failed to bring his ex-girlfriend’s teddy bear to the meeting, it is said, and he is accused of flying into a rage when Elianne - in an “act of solidarity” - snatched back the bag her friend had brought.

Prosecutor Alex Chalk KC told the court Sentamu has admitted causing Elianne’s death by stabbing her with a kitchen knife he brought to the meeting on September 27 last year.

But he denies murder, arguing his diagnosis of autism reduces his responsibility for the attack.

“Whatever impact his autism had – and it may well have had some – it is nowhere near sufficient as a matter of law, medicine, or indeed of common sense, to clear him of murder”, said Mr Chalk.

“The catalyst for this dreadful attack was rather more simple – anger. White-hot anger at having been disrespected in public by girls, both by Elianne on the day of the killing and previously.

“You see, Hassan Sentamu had a short fuse, and as you’ll hear, and on September 27 at 8.30am, he reached the end of it.

“And his calculated decision to bring a knife to the scene meant that the consequences of that outburst for Elianne and her family were utterly devastating.”

The court heard Sentamu, then 17, was already armed with a knife, wearing gloves and a face mask, when he headed by bus to the meeting with his ex-girlfriend outside the Whitgift Centre in Croydon.

“He was on his way to a pre-arranged meeting with his ex-girlfriend, who he had broken up with about ten days earlier, and a group of friends. One of those friends was the victim, Elianne Andam”, said the prosecutor.

Elianne Andam was killed in the attack in September last year (PA Wire)

“The purpose of the meeting was to exchange belongings. (She) in particular was anxious to recover her teddy bear.

“The group duly met up in a car park near the Whitgift shopping centre.

(She) had stuck to her side of the bargain, and brought his possession which she’d placed in a plastic bag. She handed the bag over.

“Hassan Sentamu, on the other hand, arrived empty-handed.”

The court heard Elianne, a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift School, was “aggrieved on her friend’s behalf”, and as Sentamu walked away she “took the plastic bag back.

(PA)

“It was a gesture of solidarity with (her friend) that cost Elianne her life”, said Mr Chalk.

“The defendant chased after her, cornered her, and used the kitchen knife to stab her repeatedly.”

The 15-year-old suffered a deep wound to her neck and a severed artery, and she died at the scene around an hour later.

The stabbing was captured on CCTV, together with Sentamu running away and disposing of the knife before he was arrested at his home in Rowdown Crescent, New Addington, less than 90 minutes after the attack.

“The defendant admits, in the face of overwhelming evidence you may feel, that he wielded the knife and caused Elianne’s death”, said Mr Chalk.

“What he claims is that he has a defence to murder on the basis that he has autism, diagnosed in 2020, and that his responsibility for his actions is thereby diminished.”

Jurors heard Sentamu, a sports science student at Croydon College, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and is due to present evidence of from psychiatrists as well as about his “disrupted upbringing”.

(PA)

“We for the prosecution acknowledge of course with compassion the challenges that autism may present to those affected, as we do the impact of adverse childhood experiences”, said the prosecutor.

“But equally we will be noting that very many entirely non-violent and law-abiding people in society have autism, and that disrupted childhoods are sadly not uncommon.

“We will suggest to you that they do not and cannot sensibly amount to an excuse, justification, or defence to the murder of Elianne Andam.”

Sentamu denies murder and having an article with a blade or a point.

He blames the stabbing on a “loss of self-control” due to his autism, and he argues he had a legal excuse for carrying a knife.

The trial continues.