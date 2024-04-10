1 dead in Mississippi as severe storms, flooding slam the South

A deadly storm is bringing extreme rainfall and dangerous tornadoes to the South, with the severe weather stretching from Texas to Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama to Florida.

PHOTO: Storm clouds roll across New Orleans as water rises in the Treme neighborhood, April 10, 2024. (Chris Granger/AP)

One death was reported in Scott County, Mississippi, according to Mississippi Emergency Management officials.

At least one person in Mississippi was injured and at least 72 homes across the state have been damaged, officials said.

PHOTO: An Entergy employee is parked near downed power lines and trees from the storm the night before on Northampton Drive in Jackson, Miss., April 10, 2024. (Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger/USA Today)

Three tornadoes have been confirmed so far: two in Louisiana and one in Texas.

One of the confirmed tornadoes ripped through Slidell, Louisiana, about 30 miles outside of New Orleans, damaging buildings and downing power lines as rain pounded the town.

PHOTO: A street sign that wound up in the lobby of the heavily damaged building of E.C.O. Builders sits outside after what employees described as a tornado came through Slidell, LA, April 10, 2024. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

PHOTO: Robin Marquez walks past her son's heavily damaged car after they sheltered in place for what she said was a tornado, in the aftermath of severe storms that swept through the region in Slidell, LA, April 10, 2024. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

More than 50 people have been rescued so far in Slidell, and some were taken to hospitals for their injuries, none believed to be life-threatening, according to local police. Many of the injuries came at a heavily damaged apartment complex that had the second floor roof ripped off.

Slidell tornado first look pic.twitter.com/e5WV2qXu5X — Rob Marciano (@RobMarciano) April 10, 2024

A tornado watch remains in effect through Wednesday evening along coastal Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and near Panama City, Florida.

Severe flooding is also a serious threat due to the torrential rain.

PHOTO: Excessive rainfall forecast for Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (ABC News)

More than 150,000 customers are without power in Louisiana and many schools across the state are closed.

