Schools close after Storm Bert floods

Several schools have closed following heavy flooding in parts of Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Tenbury Wells was the worst-affected area after a flood wall collapsed on the Kyre Brook on Sunday, sending tonnes of water through the streets of the town.

A landslip nearby also shut a road at Rochford.

Several schools said they would be closed, some due to localised floods, while others said nearby roads had been affected.

Among them is Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, which served as a relief centre on Sunday for people affected by flooding.

A statement from the school said the damage caused to the town had been "devastating".

Nearby Lindridge St Lawrence’s CE Primary School also said it would be shut.

Footage of a tractor being driven through the flooded streets, causing bow waves to hit shop windows, caused anger on social media.

Louise Preston, who owns pottery shop Pitter Potter in Tenbury, said the store's front window was smashed by the water when the tractor drove past.

Water rose so quickly in a brook in the town that it caused the wall holding it back to collapse, sending water gushing into the street in seconds along the streets.

The area has been earmarked for a flood defence scheme. Costs have been rising over recent times. The latest estimate was over £7m and the Environment Agency is looking at ways to bring the price down.

In Herefordshire, St Mary’s CE Primary School in Credenhill, Westfield School in Leominster and Orleton Primary School all confirmed they would be closed.

Writing on Facebook, Westfield School said: "Due to flooding in areas where staff and pupils need to travel safely, some from significant distances, we have taken the decision to close tomorrow.

"Hopefully, by making this decision now, parents/carers will have a less stressful morning."

Some roads were also badly damaged, Herefordshire Council said [Herefordshire Council]

After the wall collapsed in Tenbury, Market Street was flooded and many high street businesses were affected.

A tractor was filmed driving through the flood water in the town centre, causing bow waves to crash into shop windows.

Elsewhere, a man had to be rescued from his car in Walsall as West Midlands Fire Service warned people not to drive through flood water.

There was also rail disruption across the region, including between Shrewsbury and Birmingham, and from Worcester Foregate Street to Great Malvern and Hereford.

A number of roads across Herefordshire and Shropshire were closed, including the B4203 at Bromyard, and the A49 near Church Stretton.

Roads around Leintwardine were also flooded [BBC]

Follow BBC Hereford & Worcester on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links