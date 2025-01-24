Power cuts and schools shut as Storm Éowyn hits

Winds have brought down trees, blocked roads and caused power cuts across Wales [Ani-Caul/BBC Weather Watchers]

Thousands of people are without power and 50 schools will remain closed on Friday as Storm Éowyn brings severe gales.

Several weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office, including an amber warning for strong winds.

Gusts of up to 93mph (150km/h) have caused multiple power cuts in north Wales while more than 2,200 people are without power in south and west Wales.

Damage to homes and buildings and flooding is likely, according to forecasters.

Travel disruption is also expected on rail, road and ferry services, with ferry sailings cancelled into Friday afternoon and rail operators warning customers to anticipate cancellations and delays.

A yellow warning for heavy rain is also in place across most of Wales for Friday morning.

SP Energy Networks is reporting power cuts in north Wales, including the area around Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, Bethesda, Tregarth, Llanbedr, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Menai Bridge on Anglesey.

Further south, the energy supply company National Grid is reporting 29 different incidents with the worst affected areas at present at Three Cocks in Powys and Pontyates in Carmarthenshire.

Some schools in Gwynedd, Flintshire, Conwy and 33 on Anglesey will remain closed on Friday due to harsh weather conditions.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has several flood alerts in force across Wales, including Cardiff, Swansea, Conwy and Gwynedd, following heavy rain overnight.

NRW has also closed four forests and reserves on Friday due to the risk of falling trees.

Travel disruption

The M48 Severn Bridge is closed due to strong winds while Dyfed Powys Police says road conditions in its region are "extremely poor" due to multiple fallen trees.

The A477 Cleddau Bridge between Pembroke Dock and Neyland is closed to high-sided vehicles.

Gwent Police says officers are dealing with surface flooding on the B4598 Raglan road towards Abergavenny.

In north Wales, there are speed restrictions on the Britannia Bridge over the Menai Strait.

All ferry sailings between Holyhead and Dublin and Fishguard and Rosslare are currently cancelled.

Transport for Wales and Network Rail have urged customers to check before they travel on Friday and into the weekend with delays and cancellations expected.

They said trains would not run on some lines and speed restrictions would be implemented on some locations to minimise potential disruption.

Rail operators Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, and Grand Central have also warned customers not to travel on routes across parts of north Wales.

What are the weather warnings?

An amber warning is in place from 06:00 GMT on Friday until 21:00 and covers Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Gwynedd.

Two further yellow weather warnings are in place on Friday, with one warning for wind covering the whole of Wales all day and another for rain in places until 09:00.

The rain warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

Storm Éowyn is the fifth named storm of the 2024-25 season, which began in October.

What wind speeds have been recorded?

Gusts of 93mph (150km/h) have been recorded on the Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd on Friday.

93mph - Aberdaron

87mph - Capel Curig

86mph - Lake Vyrnwy

75mph - Mona

75mph - Milford Haven

74mph - Valley

71mph - Pembrey Sands

The strongest gusts ever recorded in Wales was 124mph (200kph) at Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, on 28 October, 1989.