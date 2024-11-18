Schools closed, construction work banned as smog descends on Delhi

Morning walkers in the smog at the Lodhi garden in New Delhi, on Friday, 15 November.

India is urging its neighbours, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, to take joint action against their shared problem of air pollution. The appeal, made at the Cop29 climate summit in Azerbaijan, comes as smog in the Indian capital Delhi largely exceeded the levels prescribed by the World Health Organization.

Schools switched to online classes on Monday until further notice as worsening toxic smog surged past 60 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum.

Levels of PM2.5 pollutants – dangerous cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs – peaked at 921 micrograms per cubic metre at midday on Monday, according to IQAir pollution monitors, with a reading above 15 in a 24-hour period considered unhealthy by the WHO.

Delhi authorities put in place stringent restrictions from Friday, in an attempt to tackle issue which affects the densely populated towns and cities of India’s northern plains.

All construction work in an around the city has been banned and diesel-run intercity buses have been suspended.

Last Wednesday the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 473 for the first time this season in Delhi, a city of 20 million inhabitants, prompting calls for rapid action on the smog, which often lasts for three months starting mid-October.

Funding insufficient to tackle air pollution, world's biggest health threat, study shows

Aprajita Singh, a lawyer appointed to assist the court, warned the situation could worsen.



