These schools have contaminated water | Exclusive
The number of Harford County Public Schools where the drinking water is contaminated has grown, 11 News Investigates has learned. WBAL-TV 11 News Investigates first reported on Wednesday about high PFAS levels at Fallston and Harford Technical high schools. New details learned Tuesday by 11 News Investigates revealed three other schools were also warned not to drink the water. And, 11 News has learned that five additional Harford County schools have contaminated water, but at lower levels.