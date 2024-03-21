Schools criticise changes to free bus travel

Plans that would change how children qualify for free bus travel have been criticised by a group of schools.

Central Bedfordshire Council proposed to only give free travel to students who attended their nearest educational setting.

In a letter, The Pyramid Schools Trust, said the plans would threaten the viability of its schools. A governor also said the change could cost parents £1,000 a year.

The council said the proposals were part of a public consultation and the council will listen to the response.

Hayley Whitaker, the independent deputy leader and executive member for families, education and children at Central Bedfordshire Council, said any changes would be gradual.

She explained: “If a child already has a route set up that will continue, it’s just if somebody applied newly for home-to-school transport then we will apply this policy going forward.”

“It will start to change things for sure, but it’s going to be a gradual change not an overnight change.”

Under the proposals, pupils would only get free bus travel to their nearest school, rather than any other in their catchment area.

On its website, the council said: "Pupils can still apply to or attend their preferred school, but if it is not their nearest school then they won’t be entitled to school transport."

It said the proposed changes would reduce costs by approximately £93,000 every year.

It also explained on the site that plans were aligned with the Department for Education’s (DfE) revised guidance on home-to-school transport, which was published in June 2023.

A DfE spokesperson said: “Local authorities are responsible for delivering free home-to-school travel to eligible school aged children.

“Our guidance sets out that a child is eligible if they attend their nearest school and cannot walk there due to distance, route safety or as a result of their special educational needs, disability or mobility problems.”

'Serious and existential threat'

Steve Kelly, the chief executive of the trust, wrote that changes would mean a reduction in pupil numbers, which in turn would lead to a loss of about £2m worth of funding per annum at Arnold Academy, Parkfields Middle and Harlington Upper.

He added that "significant funding cuts would undoubtedly lead to restructures and redundancies in the aforementioned schools".

The letter argues the proposals "redraw the map" on the defined catchment areas of those schools.

He said the planned changes would "create a serious and existential threat to at least half the schools within our trust and, indeed, The Pyramid Schools Trust itself".

Ms Whitaker said children attend schools in the trust "because they're very good schools, not necessarily because they get home-to-school transport provided by the council".

She added: “The children don't disappear, while Steve may lose them from one area he will gain them from another area."

Jo Hanley, a governor at Arnold Academy, said 200 children in Silsoe would be affected.

She explained that currently pupils receive free transport to Harlington Upper, the catchment school, but after proposed changes they would only receive free transport to Redborne Upper, their nearest school.

She said: "The historical problem with that is there aren't the spaces available at Redborne.

"You effectively leave a lot of children in this position where their parents are required to pay £1,000 a year for the privilege."

