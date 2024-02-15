Schools, kindergarten, and 18 apartment buildings damaged in Russian missile strike on Lviv – photos

Consequences of the Russian attack on Lviv on February 15

Russia’s missile attack of Lviv left two schools and a kindergarten damaged, while shattering over 400 windows in the city in the early hours of Feb. 15, said Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyy.

The attack on civilian infrastructure damaged injured three people – a woman and two men – and damaged 18 residential buildings. No one received life-threatening injuries and all have received medical attention.

The mayor shared images showing the destruction caused by Moscow’s missile terror strike.

Андрій Садовий/Facebook

Russia launched another mass missile terror attack on Ukraine early on Feb. 15, with explosions being heard in regions across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air defense forces managed to intercept half of the 26 missiles Russia launched, including all of those targeting the capital of Kyiv.

Russia killed at least six people after hitting civilian targets in Zaporizhzhya. Russia also targeted civilian infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

