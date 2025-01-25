Some schools to move to remote working due to storm

Some schools may need to move to remote learning on Monday, the education minister has said.

Paul Givan met with the Education Authority (EA) on Saturday to discuss the damage caused by Storm Éowyn to schools across Northern Ireland.

More than 100 schools have reported issues ranging from minor damage to fences and missing roof tiles to more significant structural damage.

Givan told BBC News NI that about 10 schools will be unable to open for in-person learning on Monday.

EA's School Transport Service plans to operate as normal; however, there may be some disruption or delays to routes as a result of damage to roads.

The minister said principals should provide learning from home for the children and young people who are unable to attend school on Monday [Getty Images]

The EA is coordinating the emergency response and providing assistance to schools that have been impacted by the storm.

"Staff are out on the ground assessing the damage to schools, taking forward essential repairs, and establishing whether it is safe for the more severely damaged schools to open on Monday," Givan said.

The department has estimated that more than 100 schools are still without power.

"While every effort continues to be made over this weekend to ensure that impacted schools can reopen as soon as practicably possible, it is likely that some schools may need to move to remote learning on Monday 27 January 2025."

Givan added that if a decision has been taken to close a school building, principals should provide learning from home.

Schools will be communicating any special arrangements or closures directly with parents.