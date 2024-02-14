Schools must teach children about heroes who stopped slavery, campaigners tell Education Secretary

William Wilberforce, a leader of the movement to abolish slave trade - GL ARCHIVE

Schools must teach children about the British heroes who helped stop slavery, campaigners have told the Education Secretary.

Pupils are obliged to learn about the Empire, and Britain’s involvement with the slave trade is commonplace on curricula, but there are now calls for the nation’s role in ending slavery to be included in school texts.

Campaigners have called on Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, to ensure schools teach young people about the West African Squadron to balance out courses on the darker episodes of British history.

The Royal Navy unit was funded at great expense to patrol the West African coast in order to suppress the international slave trade after Britain voted for abolition in 1807.

The West Africa Squadron Memorial Fund, whose campaign to build a monument in the unit’s honour was backed by Penny Mordaunt and other prominent figures, has formally requested that its history be included in the national curriculum.

The West Africa Squadron Memorial Fund have written to Ms Keegan, the Education Secretary - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Writing to Ms Keegan, Colin Kemp, the group’s chairman, said: “The West Africa Squadron undertook ‘the most expensive moral action ever undertaken’ in destroying the Atlantic slave trade between 1807-1867, and yet its actions are not taught as part of the history curriculum.

“Not only should the British lives lost be commemorated but also the unilateral action of Britain in banning slavery and enforcing that ban with our own ships, men and money should be celebrated.

“I sincerely hope you will consider adding the actions of the West Africa Squadron to the UK History curriculum.”

British anti-slavery squadron ships on the west coast of Africa, near Lagos in 1851 - CHRONICLE

The West Africa or “Preventative” Squadron was established in 1808, one year after the abolition of the slave trade. Its mission was to ensure other nations did not continue the trade Britain had deemed immoral.

It is estimated the operation cost Britain 2 per cent of its GDP, as the country’s 19th century naval dominance was used to police the high seas.

Sailors in the tropics suffered from disease as they worked to prevent human cargo leaving Africa for the US or the colonies or European rivals, and their work resulted in perhaps more than 100,000 people being freed.

Campaigners hope this contribution will be incorporated into the national curriculum, which at Key Stage 3 level currently has a statutory requirement for schools to teach about the British Empire. The slave trade is a topic suggested by the Department for Education.

HMS Tourmaline, the West Africa Squadron flagship, in 1876 - ANTIQUA PRINT GALLERY

Most of the leading exam boards at GCSE level, including OCR and Pearson, cover the slave trade. Campaigners have complained in the past that it is not a compulsory topic.

The West Africa Squadron Memorial Fund is hoping to build on its success after its plans for a monument to the naval unit in Portsmouth, where it was originally based, were supported by Ms Mordaunt, local Tory MP.

The campaign also received a £25,000 donation from Lord Ashcroft, the former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.