Schools do not have to allow transgender children to 'socially transition', new guidance expected to say

Transgender guidance for schools is a ‘complex area’, Downing Street said (PA Wire)

Teachers should not be pressured to use a child's preferred pronouns and should not be punished if they get them wrong, long-awaited transgender guidance for schools is expected to say.

Schools will reportedly be told to presume that a child cannot change gender, and headteachers will be expected to tell parents if their child wants to change, with some narrow exemptions.

The new guidance is expected to be published later on Tuesday after being promised since 2018 and delayed from the summer.

The guidance will also tell schools they are under no "general duty" to allow children to socially transition – where they adopt the pronouns and dress of the opposite gender, according to The Times.

It said the guidance will also say that teachers will not be compelled to address children who want to change their gender identity by their chosen pronoun if they have a "good faith" objection.

The Telegraph reported that schools will also be told they have no obligation to provide gender-neutral facilities such as toilets and changing rooms, while single-sex schools will be told that they do not need to accommodate transgender pupils.

A Whitehall source told the Telegraph: “This Government firmly believes parents should be involved in decisions about their children and much more caution should be taken, so this guidance means there should effectively now be a presumption against social transitioning in schools.”

The source said the guidance would provide “much-needed certainty and protection to teachers and pupils so they will no longer feel forced to use different pronouns for gender-questioning children, and won’t face a sanction for not doing so.”

They added: “It is a complex and sensitive issue, but we’ve taken the time to strike the right balance.”

The government source said: “It’s a cautious approach. It’s supportive of no action or slow action.”

Downing Street said on Monday that ministers had been working "carefully" on the guidance as it is a "complex area".

Story continues

It has been drawn up by education secretary Gillian Keegan, and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch. It will apply to all state and independent schools in England and is not legally binding.

Some campaigners welcomed the guidance, but others said it does not go far enough, because it does not ban social transitioning completely.

Mata Forstater, executive director of campaign group Sex Matters, told The Telegraph: “This guidance, though imperfect, sets the global standard for uprooting trans ideology from schools.

“No other country that has allowed the trans lobby to dictate lessons and school policies has moved so decisively to reverse course. Other countries can learn from the UK experience – it’s far better to keep gender ideologues away from education entirely, but if the moment for that has already passed it is not impossible to push back.”

But she added that the guidance “still leaves too much to the discretion of individual schools and provides no framework for the complex, ill-defined decisions it envisages school leaders making for each individual child who declares a trans identity.”

Tanya Carter, of Safe Schools Alliance, a volunteer-led organisation that campaigns for improved safeguarding in schools, said legal action would be considered if the guidance “fails to protect children from being socially transitioned” and “fails to put safeguarding first”.

Stephanie Davies-Arai, the founder of Transgender Trend, said failing to ban social transitioning meant the Government was going down an activist “gender affirmative” approach.

The Government also faced a backlash from LGBT+ campaigners. A spokesman for Stonewall said: “There is considerable evidence that social transition improves the mental health of trans children and young people, and from what we are hearing about this guidance their needs have not been properly considered.”

Education unions have previously described delays to the publication of the transgender guidance as frustrating because schools have been left in a difficult position.

A spokeswoman for the National Education Union (NEU) said: "The guidance promised by Gillian Keegan has been heralded for months, but is yet to be seen.

"When it is finally published, the Government has said that it will be non-statutory, in draft form, and out for consultation for nine weeks."

She added: "The union will be engaging fully in the consultation process and will continue to meet with the Department for Education (DfE).

"We hope DfE, school leaders and unions can all work together constructively so that all LGBT+ young people have a good experience at school.

"Schools need to be involved properly in developing guidance that is clear and helpful and can work successfully alongside their safeguarding duties. Existing good practice should be shared to help inform the government's guidance.

"The reality is that too many LGBT+ young people still report finding schools a negative experience and in 2023, that's not OK."

A DfE spokesman said: "The upcoming guidance will help safeguard pupils and crucially ensure that parents are involved in decisions relating to their child, as the Cass Review has made clear that anydegree of social transition could have significant consequences for children. It will be published in due course."