Schools: Preferred choice for 98% of London's primary school starters

Almost all children who will start primary school in September in London have been offered one of their preferred schools.

Out of a total of 85,336 children, 98% got one of three preferred schools and 89% got their top choice, according to the Pan London Admissions Board.

London primary schools received 1,877 fewer applications than last year.

It comes as schools continue to empty out as the capital's birth rate decreases.

Between 2012 and 2021, it plummeted by 17%, according to data previously released by London Councils.

The capital is expecting a total drop in demand of about 7,900 places for the first years of primary and secondary over the next four years.

For primary this equates to a drop of some 128 classes and 134 for secondary.

In seven boroughs this forecast would amount to more than 10% of the school population - although four boroughs are predicted to see increased demand. The highest would see an increase of 26.9%.

House prices, the cost of living and the pandemic are all attributed as recent factors contributing to a population shift out of London.

Other factors impacting application numbers include migration, such as families moving due to changes in their circumstances and working patterns, along with the localised effect of the UK leaving the EU in some areas, London Councils said.

Chairman of the Pan-London Admissions Board, Jon Abbey, said: "This year the admissions process has gone smoothly and over 85,000 parents will receive an offer of a preferred school place in the capital - with over 76,000 of those being for their first preference school.

"Challenges such as falling birth rates and family migration from London have led to a continued decrease in demand for school places and resulted in a reduction in total applications this year.

"Boroughs are supporting schools to deal with this challenge, meet the needs of our youngest residents and ensure school places continue to be available where there is demand.

"Each London borough has an admissions team and we are ready to help and support parents with any queries."

