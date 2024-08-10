Schools to teach children how to spot fake news and ‘putrid’ conspiracies online

Children will be taught how to spot extremist content and fake news online under planned changes to the school curriculum.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she was launching a review of the curriculum in primary and secondary schools to embed critical thinking across multiple subjects and arm children against “putrid conspiracy theories”.

Pupils might analyse newspaper articles in English lessons in a way that would help weed out fabricated clickbait from true reporting. In computer lessons, they could be taught how to spot fake news sites and maths lessons could include analysing statistics in context.

Ms Phillipson told The Telegraph: “It’s more important than ever that we give young people the knowledge and skills to be able to challenge what they see online.

“That’s why our curriculum review will develop plans to embed critical skills in lessons to arm our children against the disinformation, fake news and putrid conspiracy theories awash on social media. Our renewed curriculum will always put high and rising standards in core subjects – that’s non-negotiable.

“But alongside this we will create a broad, knowledge-rich curriculum that widens access to cultural subjects and gives pupils the knowledge and skills they need to thrive at work and throughout life.”

Misinformation spread online that the suspect in the stabbing of three young girls in Southport on July 29 was a Muslim asylum seeker in part sparked days of rioting across the UK.

Specialist officers are pursuing suspected online offenders and influencers responsible for “spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale”.

Bridget Phillipson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Teams are investigating hundreds of leads, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said.

More than 700 people have been arrested over rioting, and more than 300 have been charged, according to the NPCC.

The moderation and regulation of social media has also come under scrutiny after the disorder.

New regulation of social media platforms – the Online Safety Act – became law in the UK last year but has not yet fully come into effect.

Sir Keir Starmer hinted on Friday that he would look at strengthening social media regulations further after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the Act was not “not fit for purpose”.