Schoorn Lake-Newcomb high school boys' basketball grabs double digit win against Keene in the Section VII Class D Quarterfinals

The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Jets chairman Mark Chipman says the NHL team's future could be in jeopardy if attendance doesn't improve. In an interview with The Athletic, Chipman said the Jets need to get back to a season ticket base of 13,000, and current attendance numbers are "not going to work over the long haul." The Jets are struggling to draw fans to Canada Life Centre, the NHL's smallest permanent arena with a capacity of 15,225 for hockey games. Despite icing a competitive team led by star goaltender Connor