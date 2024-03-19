Schow announces additional funding for sports hall of fame

Joseph Schow, Alberta’s minister of tourism and sport, recently announced a $302,500 boost to the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in Red Deer. Schow’s travel schedule has been busy of late, taking him from his home in the deep south of the province to a variety of locations where he’s been verifying commitments and strategies to grow the tourism and sporting industries in Alberta.

“Alberta’s future is stronger when we understand and preserve our history and celebrate our successes,” he said. “Places like the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame help us do just that. I’m proud our government is supporting it, as it spotlights Albertans with incredible athletic achievements and community contributions.” Local leadership in the area joined him and showed their appreciation.

The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame recognizes almost 1,700 Albertan athletes, from Olympic gold medallists to community sport leaders. Since its inception in 1957, it has inducted notable Alberta athletes like:

Lanny McDonald – from Hanna and inducted in 1993, player with Calgary Flames.

Kelly Sutherland – from Grande Prairie and inducted in 2020 for chuckwagon racing.

Dr. Gary Bowie – of Lethbridge, inducted in 2014 for his work with ACAC and Lethbridge Pronghorns.

Sharon Wood – from Canmore and inducted in 1996 in the category of Achievement as she was the first North American woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest

Kurt Browning – from Caroline, inducted in 1992 for figure skating.

Ferbey Four – consisting of Randy Ferbey, Dave Nedohin, Scott Pfeifer, and Marcel Rocque were inducted for curling in 2019.

Joe Meli – judo athlete from Lethbridge and inducted in 1996.

Tracey Kinsella, executive director at the Hall of Fame, said, “We are deeply grateful for the invaluable support we have received from the Alberta government. This support not only enhances our ability to showcase the achievements of our athletes but also reinforces the significance of sports in our community.”

Kinsella said that funds will be used to bolster current initiatives at the Hall. “This funding infusion is instrumental in ensuring the ongoing preservation and promotion of Alberta’s rich sporting heritage, allowing us to reach a broader audience and inspire a profound appreciation for the athletic accomplishments that have shaped our province’s identity. Some of the initiatives include youth programming, expanding our education program and our outreach efforts to continue to showcase the Hall of Fame across the province.”

Cal Braid, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, The Taber Times