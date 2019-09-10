Schumacher in Paris hospital for 'secret treatment': report

Former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher has been admitted to a Paris hospital for quote "secret treatment."

The news was announced by French newspaper Le Parisen on Monday (September 10).

The 50-year-old has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago.

It left him with severe head injuries and in a medically-induced coma for several months.

The paper said the former champion would receive treatment based on stem-cell transfusion by French surgeon Philippe Menasche in the capital's Pompidou hospital, without citing its sources.





Both the hospital and a spokeswoman for Schumacher refused to comment.

He's still motor racing's most successful driver, with a record 91 Grand Prix wins.

He won his first two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 95 before five in a row with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

In January his family released a statement saying he was in, "the very best of hands."