Schumer vows to block GOP cuts to CDC funding amidst Listeria outbreak

Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
·2 min read

Chuck’s got beef with this proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to block a Republican budget that would cut $1.8 billion from the Centers for Disease Control’s budget amid a listeria outbreak.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Sunday that the proposal would go nowhere as long as he remains majority leader in the Senate.

“I am here today amid active federal budget negotiations to say that I will not let MAGA cold cuts to the CDC amid this deli meat listeria outbreak pass the Senate,” Schumer said.

Listeria connected to Boar’s Head deli meats has been tracked and traced across the Midwest and East Coast, according to the CDC. Of 43 hospitalizations, at least four were in New York City and at least two more occurred on Long Island. In total, 14 New Yorkers were hospitalized, according to CDC data.

Three people have died from the outbreak, in New Jersey, Illinois and Virginia. A few New Jersey residents have also been hospitalized amid the outbreak.

Listeria is particularly dangerous to people who are pregnant, over age 65 or immunocompromised. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and tiredness, and they can develop anytime within two weeks of contact with the bacteria.

“New York is partially an epicenter of the sickness with the listeria outbreak, and so I have asked the CDC to focus a special team here to address the situation, and they have and I laud their efforts and praise this grueling work,” Schumer said.

The budget cuts referenced by Schumer were included in a 2025 fiscal year proposal from the Republican-led House Appropriations Committee. The committee approved the bill along party lines back on July 10. It includes a 22% cut to the CDC budget, amounting to about $1.8 billion.

Schumer pointed out that CDC funding allows the agency to track and limit outbreaks such as the ongoing listeria problem. Boar’s Head recalled about 7 million pounds of deli meat on July 30, expanding an initial recall from July 25. The outbreak was first detected in May.

While Congress is currently in the middle of its August recess, budget negotiations are expected to become tense, with Republicans controlling the House while Democrats hold a slim advantage in the Senate. The process will also take place during the hotly contested presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

The CDC was far from the only organization targeted for budget cuts in the Republican proposal, which also focuses on the Social Security Administration and federal student aid programs, among other social agencies.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Listen: Cops Scramble to Secure Hospital for Biden Health Scare

    Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • Pete Buttigieg Calls Out Trump For His Gold Medal-Level Lies

    Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.

  • 'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story

    The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Walz hits back at Team Trump: He ‘knows nothing about service’

    Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) criticized former President Trump, saying he knows “nothing about service,” as the campaign trail debate over Walz’s military record continues. Walz, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, said he was proud to wear the “uniform of this country” for 24 years. “Each of you talk about service, Donald Trump…

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • Trump’s 271-Page Dossier of JD Vance’s ‘Vulnerabilities’ Hacked by Iran

    The Trump campaign accused Iran of a hack-and-leak operation Saturday, after a 271-page dossier of JD Vance’s “vulnerabilities” was sent to at least two news organizations.The internal campaign vetting report on Vance was sent to Politico and The Washington Post from an AOL.com email address, along with a document on Marco Rubio, the Florida senator who was not chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate.Hours after Politico revealed it received the materials, the Trump campaign said it had been hacke

  • She once stormed the Capitol for Trump. Now, she’ll be supporting Kamala Harris in November

    Pamela Hemphill who once stormed the Capitol for former President Donald Trump will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Protesters interrupted Harris’ speech again. This time, she addressed them

    As Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at a campaign stop in Arizona, a group of protesters began chanting off to her right. It was unclear to CNN what exactly they said.

  • Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events

    Representatives for the late soul singer say they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if their requests are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race

    If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden

  • Ukraine is striking targets hundreds of miles inside Russia for 3 key reasons, experts say

    Ukraine has increasingly struck targets deep inside Russian territory in recent months, carrying out a number of hits on airbases and oil refineries.

  • Humiliating blow for Putin as Russia's bloody war against Ukraine is brought far closer to home

    With his troops battling hard inside Russia, Ukraine's president has finally broken his silence on an invasion that has stunned his much larger and more powerful neighbour. Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation, which began on Tuesday in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, as "our actions to push the war out into the aggressor's territory". Giving a further indication of the goal of the surprise assault, he said: "Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed - pressure on the aggressor."

  • Offering No Proof, Trump Tells Rallygoers Dems Conspired With Media to Call Him ‘Weird’

    "I think we're the opposite of weird. They're weird! You know what they do? They work with the press on coming up with the sound byte," the former president said

  • Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’

    Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr

  • California Democrat Makes Revelation About Trump's Wild Helicopter Story

    Nate Holden, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, said Donald Trump confused him with another politician in his state.