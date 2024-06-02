Science explains why bearded ladies are so common – but history has treated them cruelly

‘You should be women,” says a terrified Banquo when he and Macbeth meet the witches conjuring spells on the heath, “and yet your beards forbid me to interpret that you are so.” Why did Shakespeare feel that his weird sisters needed beards? None of the surviving witch-­hunting man­uals, for instance, suggests check­ing for facial hair. Yet, in blur­ring the sexes – in dis­turbing our comfortable physio­logical boundaries – he could ­imm­ediately signal to his ­audience that the natural order had been upturned, and prefigure the play’s sub­version of masculinity and femininity to come.

You can trace the bearded woman – in divinity, art and in real life – across the centuries. At times, she has been a pitiable object of fascination, a sideshow freak. At ­others, she becomes a figure of religious veneration, so powerfully supernatural that she is to be feared. It’s a history that might include Queen Hatshepsut, ruler of Egypt in the 15th century BC, who assumed the full regalia of the pharaoh, including a false beard – a reminder of her status as a god on earth. (In surviving statuary, you can still make out the strap used to attach the beard to her face.)

There are echoes, too, in the cult of a bearded Virgin Mary, seen in 9th-century Carolingian portrayals. This iconographic tradition ­cor­responded to a medieval belief that if women didn’t have sex regularly, their bodies could overheat and become more masculine. Far from being an object of ridicule, this bearded woman was symbolic of chastity.

This is something that the folk saint Wilgefortis would have known all about. According to medieval legend, Wilgefortis was a young Christian woman who swore herself to chastity and ­religious piety when her father promised her to a Moorish king. Wilgefortis prayed that God would make her repulsive, to stop the wedding, whereupon she miraculously sprouted a full beard. The wedding was called off, but Wilgefortis’s father was so enraged, he had his daughter crucified. Wilgefortis was never officially ­canonised by the Church, but she was widely venerated around ­15th-century Europe, beard and all. There is a wonderful statue of her and all her face fuzz in the Henry VII Chapel of Westminster Abbey.

However, perhaps such cults and ­legends – which all seem to narrate the upturning of everyday female propriety – were also inspired by a very real condition, too: hirsutism, an excessive growth of hair in women. It is common – thought to affect up to 10 per cent of women today – and often caused by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which causes raised levels of testosterone, though it can also present through other hormonal imbalances, such as Cushing’s syndrome and con­genital adrenal hyperplasia.

This condition – its stigmas, and the struggle for dignity – is the subject of Stéphanie Di Giusto’s upcoming period drama Rosalie, starring Nadia Tereszkiewicz as a young woman with a secret in small-town 19th-century France (and Benoît Magimel as her husband). The film is based on the real-life story of ­Clémentine Delait, born in 1865, and known in her time as “the most illustrious and celebrated bearded lady in France”.

Delait started to grow facial hair when she was 18, and initially she chose to shave it off. But years later, while running a pub with her husband, she grew it out. This proved so intriguing to the customers that they renamed the place Le Café de la Femme à Barbe. After her husband died in 1928, she toured the world as a bearded lady – previously, she had twice turned down Phineas T Barnum who had tried to recruit her for his Barnum & Bailey Circus attraction (the inspiration for the musical The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman). Del­ait was proud of her looks. Before her death, she left instructions that, “On my tombstone I wish that one engraves: ‘Here rests Mrs Delait, the Bearded Lady from Thaon’.”

But if Delait’s story sounds like a marvellous romp, then a closer look at the 19th century and its records of famous bearded ladies is to face up to cruelty. This was the golden age of circus “freak shows”, which had become successful ­commercial enterprises across Europe and the United States. There were people to be exploited, and money to be made. One of these hirsute celebrities was Julia Pastrana, an indigenous woman from Mexico born in 1834, who had thick hair covering her face and body.

19th-century poster featuring Julia Pastrana - Alamy

Pastrana was sold to the circus as a child and by the age of 20 she was being exhibited in Britain and America as “the Wonder of the World”. Audiences flocked to see the “Bear Woman”, the “Baboon Lady”, the “Ape Woman”, and the “Ugliest Woman in the World”. She married her manager, Theodore Lent, who oversaw her act, where she danced a Highland fling and sang Spanish tunes for the crowds. Tragically, Julia died giving birth to a son, who inherited his mother’s hypertrichosis and died a few days later.

Lent then sold the bodies of his wife and infant son to Moscow University’s anatomical institute, for embalming. The results were so good that Lent bought back the bodies and continued to exhibit Pastrana holding their son as the “Embalmed Female Nondescript”. Unbelievably, the bodies were still being exhibited in a travelling funfair called the Million Dollar Midways as recently as 1972. Later, they were put into storage in the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Oslo. The baby’s body was so damaged during a break-in that it was disposed of. Pastrana’s body was finally returned to Mexico and buried in Sinaloa de Leyva, a town near her birthplace, in 2013.

As sad as such stories are, painted portraits can sometimes offer a glimpse of bearded women as the people they were, rather than monsters on show. There is the ­picture of the Bavarian-born ­Barbara van Beck, painted c 1650 – now in the Wellcome Collection. In her time, she was a touring ­sen­sation. The English diarist John Evelyn recorded paying to see “the hairy Maid” on September 15 1657. He recalled that, “Her very eyebrows were combed upward, and all her forehead as thick and even as grows on any woman’s head, neatly dressed; a very long lock of hair out of each ear; she had also a most prolix beard, and moustachios, with long locks growing on the middle of her nose, like an Iceland dog.”

Portrait of Barbara van Beck c 1650 - Alamy

Evelyn writes that he had seen the same woman (a talented harpsichordist and fluent in several languages) when he was a child, some 20 years earlier – noting her long career of exhibiting herself to paying audiences. But her portrait, in which she appears in a black silk gown with a crimson ribbon, is emptied of sensationalism – it is a “beautifully executed high-status painting”, according to Wellcome’s curators – testament to Van Beck’s commercial success, which she used to her own advantage.

And then there is Magdalena Ventura, from Abruzzi, Italy, whom we know from the extraordinary painting Jusepe de Ribera did of her in 1631. The portrait was commissioned by the Duke of Alcalá for his own collection, which suggests that Ventura must have been famous long before Ribera ever started his painting. The records tell us that Ventura gave birth to seven children, and that her beard only started growing after her third. If that’s true, it’s quite likely her ­hirsutism was due to pregnancy hormones going rogue. (This is less unusual than you might think – the singer Adele revealed that the birth of her son Angelo in 2012 resulted in her growing facial hair – a beard that she nicknamed “Larry”.)

The painting shows Ventura standing next to her husband and breastfeeding a child. Her beard is ZZ Top-long, and the artist has taken care to heavily masculinise her appearance to emphasise the juxtaposition between femininity and masculinity. The inscription calls Magdalena Ventura a “great wonder of nature”, and it is not a flattering picture. But Ribera is non-judgmental and gives his subject a dignified realism, too – as we also see in his late painting The Clubfoot.

Magdalena Ventura with Her Husband and Son by Jusepe de Ribera, 1631 - Alamy

Yet the extent to which bearded women successfully challenged their social ostracism is a murky point of history. For instance, in 1899, the bearded woman Annie Jones, who toured with the Barnum & Bailey Circus, held a meeting of other show attractions to protest against being called “freaks”, and demanded they be called ­“prodigies instead” (igniting a media storm). But years later, the protest was revealed to be a marketing stunt, nothing more than a ploy to generate further publicity.

What of bearded ladies today? Mercifully, we are no longer in the obscene business of exhibiting them in sideshows or having them embalmed, though facial hair remains a taboo for women. There are those who have publicly embraced their hirsutism, such as the body-confidence activist ­Harnaam Kaur, and Erin Honeycutt, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest beard on a living female. Both Kaur and ­Honeycutt have PCOS and ­campaign for greater awareness of their condition. And while the ­history of bearded women is full of tragedy – a warning of what happens when we treat people as mere spectacle – it is also a reminder that some have always stood firm against the ­mockery of others. As Delait herself once quipped, “When I arrive in paradise, I think I will say to St Peter: ‘My good St Peter, in paradise I bet there is not a beard as beautiful as mine.’”

Rosalie is released on June 7; Kate Lister’s latest book is ­Harlots, Whores and Hackabouts: A History of Sex for Sale (Thames & Hudson, £25)