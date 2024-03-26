Science Museum: New gallery about future energy opens

The new gallery explores how climate change can be tackled

A "stunning" new gallery exploring the past, present and future of energy has opened at the Science Museum.

Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery examines how the world can limit climate change.

At the centre of the free gallery is Only Breath, a moving sculpture that stretches 5m (16ft) wide when unfurled.

Also on display for the first time is part of the Zero Energy Thermonuclear Assembly (ZETA), a nuclear fusion experiment created in the late 1950s.

The Hydrogen, Wind and Tidal Energy exhibit in Energy Revolution

The exhibit is divided into three zones:

Future Planet, which looks at complex computer-based models and how the climate might be in the future

Future Energy, about how energy is supplied and attempts to reimagine it

Our Future, which includes creative ideas from children about how the world will meet its energy needs.

Visitors with parabolic trough solar mirrors

Ian Blatchford, the director of the Science Museum Group, said: "This stunning gallery offers even more to ignite curiosity among the millions who will visit in the year ahead - provoking important conversations about the urgent need for the world to generate and use energy more sustainably.

"Our curators have created an inspirational experience, supported by hundreds of people from artists to those involved in acquiring, conserving and transporting vast objects safely into the gallery."

