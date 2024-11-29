Scientists built a great wall to keep out the ‘man devourer’ – but now it’s fighting back

COPEG is working to reverse the advance of the screw worm by re-establishing a barrier of sterile flies - Empaque Del Vuelo/COPEG

Every week, without fail, specially-modified light aircraft take off from an air strip in Panama and head out over the jungle carrying a unique payload.

On board are millions of male flies that have been bred, raised and sterilised with radiation to become unwitting foot soldiers in the battle against an enemy named “the man devourer”.

For decades, scientists have been quietly fighting to eradicate the new world screw worm – a species of fly that lays its eggs in the open wounds of warm-blooded animals, causing agonising injuries, infections and death as the larvae eat their hosts from the inside out.

In the most severe cases, the only course of action available if the larvae burrow into a human victim is to administer morphine and start digging them out with a scalpel.

The fly, which was given the name “man devourer” (Cochliomyia hominivorax) after a spate of horrific outbreaks in a French penal colony in the 1800s, could once be found all over the Americas. But since the eradication programme first began in 1957, it has been gradually pushed back – until now.

The culmination of the eradication effort is a kind of invisible wall across central America where the Darien gap creates a natural break between Panama and Colombia.

It’s here where the aircraft drop their cargo, carpet-bombing the jungle with millions of sterile flies that pair with females. Because the flies only mate once in their life cycle, the mass distribution of sterile males kills them off locally and stops them spreading.

Now though, the wall – built at a cost of over a billion dollars – appears to be crumbling.

Earlier this year Costa Rica declared a national emergency after the flies mysteriously gained a foothold in the country again for the first time since the 1990s. Thousands of cases of screw worm infection have been detected in cattle in Panama, even though it was declared screw worm-free in 2006. And this week the US suspended imports of cattle from Mexico after a case was reported in Catazaja, a small town in the southern state of Chiapas.

The renewed spread of the fly poses a danger not just to humans but hundreds of billions of dollars worth of livestock.

The same scientists who have dedicated their lives to eradicating the screw fly are now racing to understand the resurgence which has caused alarm among the farmers of Central America.

The return of the screw worm menace has also energised calls for an even more ambitious eradication programme using a gene drive to wipe out the flies once and for all, setting up a clash between scientists and the Catholic church.

The specially-modified light aircraft takes off from an air strip in Panama and flies over the jungle carrying a unique payload - COPEG

Farmers on the brink

Jaqueline Calderón is the general manager of the Pana Rubber company, which has a herd of around 500 cattle scattered over several farms in Panama’s Darien and central Veraguas provinces.

Her company has had to deal with around 45 cases of screw worm since first detecting an infestation in January 2024, and she says it would be disastrous if the screw worm became the new normal.

“We already have such slim margins. The screw worm would increase our costs, and it would get very complicated. More than anything it’s just labour intensive – monitoring the herds and treating them when they get sick – and that is the big cost, having to hire more people,” she told The Telegraph.

Her cows each cost around $500 and she said has already employed two people to monitor the herds.

“The guys have to be constantly monitoring the herds, every day. Thank god we haven’t lost any animals yet!”

Other farmers have not been so lucky.

Every farm in Costa Rica has been affected by the resurgence of screwworm - John Coletti/Getty

Luis Diego Obando, the general manager of the Costa Rican cattle ranchers’ association, said there had been an “exponential explosion” of infestations in the country in the last six months.

Every farm in the country has been affected, he said, mainly beef and dairy cows but also in herds of sheep and goats. There have also been several cases in humans, he said.

He also fears the true scale of the problem in Costa Rica may be larger than the figures suggest. Farmers will call the authorities about the first few cases, but after that they often stop notifying them, he said.

After the eggs are laid in a wound, which could be a scratch from a barbed wire fence, a recently severed umbilical cord, or even a tick-bite, it can take one or two days before the larvae emerge and are easy to detect.

This makes monitoring for signs of an infestation a painstaking job – each animal in a herd has to be inspected every day, rather than just checked on once or twice a week, said Mr Obando.

But the signs of parasitic infection, called myiasis, are there if you know what to look for. Infected animals stop eating, begin to appear weak and have a “disagreeable” smell, he said.

Once an infection is found, the larvae have to be dug out by hand and dropped into a bucket of chlorinated water to make sure they are dead before the wound can be cleaned with disinfectant.

“It’s not enjoyable work,” he said.

Some blame the resurgence on higher temperatures, which have created better conditions for the flies - Ramdan Fatoni/iStockphoto

Mr Obando also warned that the flies could be feasting at will on wild animals, which do not have farmers to look after them and tend their wounds.

“We also need to be monitoring wildlife. Ranchers keep an eye on their herds but who’s doing that with the tapirs, deer, jaguars and raccoons?”

The eradication project is run by a joint commission of Panama’s agricultural department and the US Department of Agriculture known as COPEG, or the Comisión Panamá–Estados Unidos para la Erradicación y Prevención del Gusano Barrenador del Ganado.

COPEG is now working to reverse the advance of the screw worm by re-establishing a barrier of sterile flies across Honduras and then pushing them back to the Darien gap again.

But there appears to be little hope of relief for Central American farmers in the short term – Ms Calderón has heard that this is expected to take up to seven years.

Why have the flies returned?

Scientists are rushing to understand why their great wall is crumbling.

Some blame higher temperatures caused by climate change, which have created better conditions for the flies, while others have pointed the finger at deforestation and more livestock farming in the Darien gap.

Recent migration trends are also seen as a possible cause.

“The thinking is [the resurgence] coincided with this mass movement of people across the border – hundreds, thousands every day crossing that border through the Darien gap,” said Maxwell Scott, an entomologist at North Carolina State University.

Some believe the resurgence coincides with the mass migration of people through the Darien gap - Matias Delacroix/AP

It’s been suggested that a migrant travelling up from South America could have carried the infection with them, or even a dog following a caravan of people through the jungle towards the United States.

“I think it had to be humans helping them move through Panama,” Prof Scott said of the flies.

Animal rights activists have also blamed another human factor – illegal cattle trafficking – as the cause for the rapid spread of the flies back through Central America.

“Major screwworm outbreak hotspots closely mirror cattle smuggling routes,” Jeremy Radachowsky, the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Regional Director for Mesoamerica, said in a statement.

“This unregulated cross-border movement has created a rapid corridor for the parasite, allowing it to travel nearly 700 miles – from the Nicaragua-Honduras border to Catazajá, Mexico – in just two and a half months”

A lack of familiarity with the scourge of the flies could also be why they have re-emerged.

“Part of the problem is that there’s a generation that has never seen this before. They’re used to other [veterinary] issues, but this is completely new for them,” said Dr Víctor Montenegro, professor of veterinary medicine at Costa Rica’s National University.

Dr Bridget McFarland, the technical director of COPEG, said: “For a lot of people, this was just a topic in a book. They thought it had already been solved.”

It’s also possible that the eradication effort itself could be failing.

“It was raised right at the beginning that somehow the flies in the field could develop a behavioral resistance, that the females would somehow recognise the sterilised males as factory produced, and that they wouldn’t mate with them,” said Prof Scott.

While there is no evidence for this, it’s a “theoretical possibility,” he said, adding that it was also not clear why the flies had not been brought back under control despite COPEG’s best efforts.

Production of sterile flies has been ramped up dramatically, and the factory in Panama now churns out around 90 million flies every week, but still the species is spreading.

“They’re releasing so many flies now. I don’t know why the outbreak is not yet under control,” said Prof Scott.

Gene drive

The re-emergence of the flies has given new urgency to projects which seek to use genetic engineering to wipe them out completely.

Kevin Esvelt, an American biologist, is one of the foremost proponents of using gene drives to solve ancient problems like the screw worm. He’s been preoccupied by these ideas since he was a child.

“I got into this when I was quite young. My parents took me to the Galapagos – I was very interested in nature – and got me reading Darwin,” he told The Telegraph. “I wanted to learn how to create creatures of similar beauty. But even back then, I noticed that there was an awful lot of suffering in nature, and I wondered if we could do without that.”

Now an associate professor at MIT, he is working on a project in Uruguay to use CRISPR, a gene editing technology, to effectively hijack the laws of inheritance and give the flies a hereditary defect that would wipe them out completely.

The plan is to create a group of engineered males carrying edited genes that would render females in successive generations infertile. Over generations, more and more female screw worms would inherit the edited genes and become sterile, leading to a population crash.

The current technology, known as the sterile insect technique (SIT), is not working, he said.

“It’s not enough, because a lot of people in South America, a lot of animals in South America, are suffering quite severely and we just lost control, and the screw worm is spreading into Central America again, so there are a lot of reasons to try something different.”

He warned, however, that a gene drive would not be a “silver bullet” for the screw worm problem, and would require a massive international effort to be successful in eradicating the flies for good.

“You are going to need on the ground efforts to try to get to full eradication in every area,” he said. “It is going to require the cooperation of every nation.”

The gene drive would also have to be designed in such a way as to account for genetic mutations that arise to block it, and may have to be carried out in different stages.

“If you’re building a gene drive to suppress the population, you’re putting tremendous evolutionary pressure in favor of any mutations that arise that can block the drive system,” he explained.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle standing in the way of a gene drive is the controversy that surrounds the idea of intervening in nature to such an extent.

True gene drives have yet to be tested outside of laboratory conditions, and there are significant fears over unintended consequences that could arise from enacting one.

In a gene drive, the altered genes are intended to be passed down through subsequent generations and spread through a population, meaning the release of even a small number of animals could eventually kill off a species.

Millions of male flies have been bred, raised and sterilised with radiation - COPEG

This goes a step beyond other programmes that are already using genetic engineering to target insects, like the mosquitoes developed by Oxitec which have genetic modifications that will self-cancel, meaning that batches of engineered mosquitoes have to be released continuously to control populations.

Scientists who promote gene drives are often accused of “playing God” – an accusation that carries a powerful resonance in devoutly Catholic South America.

“You’re not going to get agreement on this without at least the tacit support of the Catholic Church,” said Prof Esvelt.

But Prof Esvelt says there is actually scriptural precedent from the book of Genesis justifying an intervention on this scale.

“The relevant scripture is actually: ‘God brought the beasts to man to see what he would name them.’

“That was the first collaborative act of creation” rather than a direct commandment, he said. “You can argue, and people have, that this incurs an obligation to shepherd those species that we named.”

The screw worm is one of four species that Prof Esvelt thinks would be ideal candidates for eradication through gene drives. The others are malarial mosquitoes, the trematode worm that causes Schistosomiasis and the desert locust.

For locusts, “we could just ‘turn off’ swarming and keep them as harmless grasshoppers and thereby tame God’s eighth biblical plague,” he said.

“But I think the screw worm is rather a worse plague upon the earth and its creatures than the locust ever was.”

