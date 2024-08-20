Scientists Found the Incredible Proof of Snowball Earth: Our Secret Frozen Era

Between 640 and 720 million years ago, the Earth was covered in ice, snagging it the modern nickname “Snowball Earth.”

Recently, researchers found a rock formation that shows the transition from a warm, tropical planet to a harsh, icy one.

Before the glaciation, only single-celled life existed on Earth.

Imagine a planet where the average temperature is a delightful -58° Fahrenheit every day. Not a place you’d want to visit, right? Lucky for you, then, that you weren’t around several hundred million years ago, because these brutal conditions were the unfortunate reality of the “Snowball Earth.”

Between roughly 640 and 720 million years ago, Earth was covered pole to pole with slush and ice. Snowball Earth —a nickname that refers to the way our planet must have looked from space at the time—was the reality of our planet during two major ancient freezes. And now, researchers may have just found the world’s most complete record of this period of glaciation in part of a rock formation known as the Port Askaig Foundation.

In a new study , published in the Journal of the Geological Society of London, researchers took samples from the formation and tracked the decay of radioactive uranium to date the minerals. According to a release from University College London (UCL), this analysis—combined with additional existing geochemical evidence—helped researchers conclude that the rock was likely formed during the Sturtian glaciation, which is the first of the two major freezes during the Cryogenian period.

The most scientifically valuable section was found on a group of Scottish islands called the Garvellachs. Unlike other rocks formed at a similar time, the “exposed outcrop” showed Earth’s transition from a warm, tropical planet to an icy snowball.

“Most areas of the world are missing this remarkable transition because the ancient glaciers scraped and eroded away the rocks underneath,” Elias Rugen, one of the authors of the paper, said in the release, “but in Scotland by some miracle the transition can be seen.”

The transition specifically refers to when Snowball Earth began to form, which likely happened because of a “runaway” effect involving a phenomenon known as ice-albedo feedback . Simply put, ice forms and reflects light back into space, cooling the Earth and causing more ice to form. As more ice forms, even more light reflects, and the planet cools further. And in extreme cases, Earth can become a full-on snowball. In modern times, we’re seeing the exact opposite effect—as ice melts, the ocean begins to absorb more heat, temperatures rise, and ice caps melt even quicker.

The Sturtian glaciation (and the second freeze that followed) was one of the most intense climate conditions the Earth has ever seen. And yet, multicellular life boomed shortly after. Researchers have different theories as to why the complex life forms suddenly emerged post-snowball—one of which, according to the release, being that the freezing conditions lead single-celled organisms to cooperate and form multicellular organisms.

But the frozen period didn’t last forever, and the rapid melting that followed the Sturtian glaciation and preceded the Marinoan (the second) glaciation helped shape life as we know it.

“As soon as the world warmed up, all of life would have had to compete in an arms race to adapt,” Graham Shields, senior author of the paper and professor of Earth Sciences at UCL, said in the release. “Whatever survived were the ancestors of all animals.”



